The Bachelorette 2020 Premiere: Clare Reveals Why She Is Not Hiding Her Affection For Dale

The Bachelorette is one of the most popular American reality shows. ABC has recently officially announced that The Bachelorette season 16 will begin on October 13, 2020. As revealed, this season, fans will not have Bachelorette Mondays, instead, there will be Bachelorette Tuesdays. Season 16 of The Bachelorette premiered on Tuesday, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC. Before the season premiered, Clare Crawley, in her interview with Glamour, revealed the reason why there's no hiding her affection for Dale.

Clare Crawley reveals why there's no hiding her affection for Dale

Clare was asked in the interview why ABC is not shying away from showing that she and Dale have something special. She was asked whether she was surprised that the makers leaned into that so heavily in the first episode of the new season. Or if there was just no hiding this connection. To this Clare said:

I think initially it was such a unique circumstance where you heard Chris Harrison say this has never happened before in all the seasons. So with that in mind, it was obviously a unique story that needed to be told.

Are Clare and Dale still together?

Like every other season of The Bachelorette, the contestants are not allowed to spoil anything about their relationship status until it is revealed on the show. This means that while filming wrapped weeks ago, Clare and Dale have been keeping much of their relationship on the down-low. According to Life & Style, the two actors are “still very much together and in love,".

The Bachelorette season 16 trailer

The Bachelorette season 16 trailer was released on October 12 and it created quite a stir among fans. In the trailer, the contestants along with the Bachelorette Clare Crawley herself seems to have committed quite a few gaffes. The beginning of the two-minute promo shows footage of numerous contestants that are excited to meet Clare.

On the other hand, Clare is also seen kissing and cuddling up with some of her lovers. After Clare meets Dale with a megawatt smile, she says, "I definitely felt like I just met my husband.” Soon her reaction takes a quick downturn, as in the next clip, she can be seen crying in the arms of women, as the contestant criticised her saying, "I expected way more from the oldest Bachelorette.” To this snide remark, Clare Crawley replied that she was the oldest Bachelorette because she did not settle for 'men like him'.

