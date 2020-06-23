What Time Does 'Athlete A' Release On Netflix? See More Details About This Documentary

Athlete A is an upcoming American documentary film. The story of the documentary will follow a group of investigative journalists from The Indianapolis Star. These investigative journalists broke the story of Larry Nassar assaulting young female gymnasts. The documentary film is made by California based filmmakers Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk.

What time does Athlete A release on Netflix?

Athlete A Netflix release is scheduled on June 24, 2020. The documentary film will release at 12:00 am PT, which is 3:00 am ET. Athlete A was scheduled to have a world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 17, 2020, but the New York City-based film festival was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic. Athlete A is a Netflix original documentary, hence it will stay on Netflix indefinitely.

Who is Athlete A?

Maggie Nichols is an American gymnast from the state of Oklahoma. She also became the first athlete to bring a sexual abuse complaint against Nassar to top officials at USA Gymnastics in 2015. Nichols even sued the USA Gymnastics, claiming that the organisation failed to adequately supervise Nassar and also failed to protect her. USA Gymnastics denied any wrongdoing. Hence, Nichols lawsuit is still pending.

Image Credit - @transcript (Twitter)

Who were The Indianapolis Star journalists, who broke the story?

The investigation was reported by journalists Marisa Kwiatkowski, Mark Alesia and Tim Evans. It was edited by Steve Berta. Robert Scheer was the visual journalist on the case. Marisa Kwiatkowski is an investigative reporter for USA Today. Alesia now works as director of university communication at Indiana State University. While Berta, Evans and Scheer continue to carry out investigations and other stories for the IndyStar.

Image Credit - @indpls (Twitter)

Athlete A Netflix: About the documentary

It has been nearly four years after the journalists first broke the story, of how lax policies of the USA Gymnastics allowed predators sexually abuse athletes. The award-winning story will be presented in the documentary. The plot of Athlete A Netflix will follow the journey of the journalists.

During the course of the investigation, nearly 500 women came forth to claim that they had been sexually abused and assaulted by former USAG team doctor Larry Nassar. Nassar was then convicted, and given a prison sentence of at least 125 years. The documentary will take an in-depth look at the efforts of IndyStar journalists, who began tirelessly working and looking into sexual-abuse allegations in March 2016, after they learned of a lawsuit filed in Georgia against Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics.

