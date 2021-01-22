Cole Sprouse Gives Sneak-peek Into 'Riverdale' Season 5 Episode 1, Shares BTS Pics

Teen drama series Riverdale has the audiences hooked on the adventures of Jughead and group. Having delivered four superhit seasons, the makers of the show are now ready to release its fifth season. Actor Cole Sprouse who plays the character of Jughead on the show has shared some behind-the-scene pictures from Riverdale season 5 episode 1 premiere. He has shared some quirky and some candid moments from the premiere. Scroll to see the pictures.

Cole Sprouse shares Riverdale season 5 episode 1 premiere BTS

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody actor Cole Sprouse took to his Instagram stories to share some BTS pictures from Riverdale season 5 episode 1 ahead of the release of the same. In the pictures, the main cast of Riverdale that is Lili Reinhart, KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch and Casey Cott are all seen giving quirky expressions for the camera.

Riverdale cast appears to be having fun in the pictures they are having pizza and frolicking around on the set. Jughead and party are getting ready for their high school prom as they are all dressed in fancy gowns and suits for the same.

The first episode of Riverdale season 5 has been available for streaming since January 21, 2021. The title of the episode is 'Climax'. While the second, third, fourth and fifth episodes will be available for streaming on January 28, February 4, February 11 and February 18 respectively.

The viewers will see their favourite characters graduating this season. In what comes as surprise, Riverdale will take a leap of seven years from its fourth episode instead of showing their college journey. Why has the show taken this leap and what does it have in store for its fans is something one will have to patiently watch the episodes for. It is based on the popular comics series called Archie's Comics. Riverdale cast will see Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch and Casey Cott reprise their roles as Jughead, Betty, Archie, Veronica, Cheryl and Kevin respectively.

Image courtesy- @colesprouse Instagram

