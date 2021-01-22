Where To Watch 'Stand By Me Doraemon 2'? Find Out Where Is 'Doraemon 2' Streaming Online

Doraemon has permanently reserved a place in every 90s kids' childhood memories. A lot has changed since its inception, its animation style for instance. But if there's one thing that has stuck solid like a leech through all the seasons, it is Nobita's love for Shizuka. And this year, the love is finally moving forward and turning into marriage. Here's everything you need to know about Doraemon 2 release.

Where to watch 'Stand by Me Doraemon 2'? Is 'Doraemon 2' streaming online?

Japan was the first country to witness this movie's release. Stand by me Doraemon 2 was released theatrically n Japan on November 20, 2020. Debuting on 416 theatres with limited seating capacity, the film still managed to garner a whopping $25.4 million in Japan alone. It was later confirmed that the film will have a worldwide release sometime in February 2021. The movie will be distributed to most regions around the world where the anime show was celebrated thoroughly. Though there has been no confirmation on the date yet, the movie is said to have a theatrical release in much of India.

As soon as the official poster of the movie was unveiled, it started doing rounds all over social media. From Twitter to Instagram, fans of the anime are having the time of their lives rejoicing the sequel as well as reminiscing the show's significance in their childhood. The movie has already been greeted with much enthusiasm, making us wonder what the cult classic's theatrical release will do to the fans.

What to expect from 'Stand by Me Doraemon 2'?

As seen in the trailer, Doraemon 2 focuses on Nobita's reunion with his late grandmother as he goes back in time. Meanwhile, the Nobita of the future, who is about to get married to the woman of his dreams, suffers from cold feet and fears that he may not be the right person for Shizuka, leading to a possible flee from the marriage ceremony. The movie has also introduced us to a beautiful theme song named Rainbow that is made for the couple. Stand by Me Doraemon 2 seems like a wholesome movie that has the right mix of mellow, comedy and slice of life.

