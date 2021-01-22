Tom Holland Details Spider-Man Audition; Recalls Breaking Computer When He Got The Part

Tom Holland plays Peter Parker/ Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). He first appeared as the Marvel comics character in Captain America: Civil War (2016). Now, the actor shared his reaction on getting the role which has him breaking his computer.

Also Read | Tom Holland Rocks Face Mask As He Slides Back Into Spider-Man Suit; Netizens Are Amused

Tom Holland broke his computer when he found out he was Spider-Man

In a recent appearance on Variety’s Actors on Actors series with David Kaluuya,Tom Holland detailed his first reaction after he learnt that he will play the part of Peter Parker/ Spider-Man role in the MCU. The actor said that the audition process for the role was “horrible,” as there were seven months of auditioning. He mentioned that he must have done six auditions, and Marvel did not tell him anything. The actor revealed that he tested with six other kids with Robert Downey Jr. which was crazy. Holland noted that it was the “best audition” he has ever done. He and RDJ were “riffing off” each other.

Tom Holland asserted that his agents told him that Marvel likes him to learn words exactly – he cannot improvise. And then, on the first take, Robert Downey Jr. just completely changed the scene. The actor mentioned that they started riffing with each other while he auditioned. After his screen-tested, he called his mother and told her that he thinks he has got the part.

Also Read | Robert Downey Jr. Gives His 'highest Compliment' To Tom Holland Starrer 'Cherry'; Read

Also Read | Kevin Feige Addresses 'Spider-Man 3' Casting And Multiverse Rumours

Tom Holland added that Marvel flew him and one other guy back to Atlanta, and they did a scene that was “so surreal” for him. He noted that by that point, it had been an “amazing enough of an experience” that if he had not got the part, he would have felt like he did at least achieve something to get to that level. The actor said that he went out to play golf with his dad and lost which made him upset. He then went on his phone and checked Instagram where Marvel had posted a picture of Spider-Man, of the cartoon. And by that point, he kind of had assumed he had not got the role, because no one had called him.

Tom Holland recalled that he got his computer, and his dog was sitting next to him. He typed in Marvel and got an article which said, ‘We would like to introduce our new Spider-Man, Tom Holland.’ The actor mentioned that he broke his computer because he flipped it up in the air. It felt off his bed and his dog went crazy. He then ran downstairs and told his family, ‘I got the part! I got the part!’ and it was right about the time when Sony Pictures had got hacked. So, his brother, Harry, who he called “quite tech-savvy,” was like, ‘No. There is no way that’s real. They would have called you. They’ve been hacked.’ And then the studio called Holland and gave him the news. It was “so bizarre” how it happened, he noted.

Also Read | 'Cherry' Trailer Out: Tom Holland Plays Nico Walker In The Russo Brothers' Film | WATCH

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.