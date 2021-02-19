Daisy Ridley To Star In 'The Marsh King’s Daughter' With Neil Burger As Director

Adapting a book into a movie or a series has become a trend. The latest addition to the list is The Marsh King’s Daughter novel by Karen Dionne. The adaptation of this physiological-thriller novel will feature Daisy Ridley in the lead.

Daisy Ridley to star in thriller The Marsh King’s daughter from director Neil Burger

Deadline has recently reported that Star Wars lead Daisy Ridley has signed on her next project. It is a movie adaptation of the hit novel The Marsh King’s Daughter. The film hails from Black Bear, Anonymous Content, and STX International, which will be selling the hot package at the upcoming European Film Market (EFM). Limitless and Divergent filmmaker Neil Burger has been tapped to direct The Marsh King's Daughter.

Daisy Ridley will portray the character of Helena. She is a woman living a seemingly ordinary life but hiding a dark secret: her father is the infamous “Marsh King,” the man who kept her and her mother captive in the wilderness for years. After a lifetime of trying to escape her past, Helena is forced to face her demons when her father unexpectedly escapes from prison.

The Revenant screenwriter Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith will adapt Karen Dionne’s The Marsh King’s Daughter for the screen. Principal photography is expected to commence in mid-2021 in Canada. The movie has been a long-time passion project for the producer, which initially brought it to the market in a different configuration in 2018.

Black Bear Pictures’ Teddy Schwarzman (The Imitation Game), Anonymous Content’s Keith Redmon (The Revenant), and Mark L. Smith will produce the project. Black Bear will finance the project. STX will distribute in the UK, Ireland, and India. CAA Media Finance is handling U.S. rights.

Daisy Ridley will soon be seen in Dough Liman’s science fiction movie Chaos Walking. It also stars Tom Holland, Mads Mikkelsen, Nick Jonas, Demian Bichir, Cynthia Erivo, and David Oyelowo. The film is based on the sci-fi trilogy of the same name, adapting its first book, 2008’s The Knife of Never Letting Go by Patrick Ness. It is scheduled to release in theatres on March 5, 2021.

