Jennifer Garner Teams Up With Netflix For Yet Another Project

This would be the second time that Jennifer Garner will be seen joining hands with Netflix for a movie. While the actor has been busy lately with her other work projects, she seems to have picked up yet another one with the streaming giant. It has been revealed that Garner has given her nod to another project of Netflix, which is yet to be moved towards the production stage. More details about this project have been revealed till now, even as Garner gets ready for the release of her currently upcoming film with Netflix.

Jennifer Garner joins forces with Netflix once more

Jennifer Garner looks like she has got a busy schedule ahead of her as she has been gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, while working on another film project at the same time. The actor seems to be looking for more project, as it has been confirmed that she has agreed to work in yet another film by Netflix. She is currently promoting her first venture with Netflix, Yes Day, which is heading for a release. The film has been adapted from Amy Krouse Rosenthal’s book with the same name.

ALSO READ: 'Yes Day' Trailer: Jennifer Garner Starrer Comedy Promises Loads Of Fun And Entertainment

Interestingly, her reunion with Netflix will also take place in the form of an adaptation of another book by Rosenthal titled Bedtime for Mommy. The film has been titled Family Leave and will see Garner playing the role of the lead actor as well as the producer. According to Deadline, its plot follows the story of Brenners who suddenly go through a full family body switch with a family from the other side of the world. The family would then have to find the other family and figure out a way to undo the switch before it is too late.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Garner Reunites With '13 Going On 30' Co-star Judy Greer; Check Out The Picture

Jennifer Garner has been currently busy working on her other upcoming film project called The Adam Project, which is a sci-fi film. The actor has worked in a number of successful films in her career. Some of her most popular films include Dallas Buyers Club, 13 Going On 30, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past and more.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Garner Gracefully Clarifies Pregnancy Rumours From Pumpkin Carving Instagram Post

ALSO READ: Ana De Armas Deletes Her Twitter Account After Break Up With Ben Affleck

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.