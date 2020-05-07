'Friends' Actors Courteney Cox And Lisa Kudrow To Appear On 'Celebrity Escape Room'

Friends actors Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow are all set to appear in a new game show on HBO Max. The Friends reunion episode was initially expected to air at this time of the year; however, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the episode could not be shot. However, Friends fans will get to witness a mini-reunion of Monica and Phoebe on a new show titled Celebrity Escape Room.

The show is set to premiere on May 21 and will reportedly feature Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Ben Stiller and Adam Scott. The stars are tasked with getting out of the escape room; however, they have to be careful of the game master Jack Black. Jack Black is also the producer of the show and has mentioned that the show is a battle of wits and it can be termed as ‘you vs the room’. Adam Scott also added that the game is diabolical and quite intense. The makers added that the stars will have to escape the room through a bunch of different settings, including things like an outdated living room, gymnasium filled with balloons and explosives, and so on.

Courteney Cox in the trailer said that she was really scared upon entering the room. After finding out that Jack Black was in charge, she got even more scared. Lisa Kudrow, on the hand, said that she hardly remembers anything because there were too many loud noises. The proceeds from this show will go to the Red Nose Day foundation that aims to raise funds for children in poverty. The organisation does this through entertainment as it reaches a larger audience.

The Friends reunion special was initially scheduled to come around in May according to a news portal; however, due to the ongoing crisis, the unscripted reunion show has been pushed forward. The episode was supposed to mark the shift of Friends from Netflix to HBO Max. However, all ten seasons of Friends will still appear on HBO Max on May 27. Courteney Cox in an interview recently said that she has been binge-watching her show as many people love it. Courteney added that she remembers being on set and shooting the scenes, but seeing them now makes her happier. Courteney Cox also revealed that she does not remember some episodes hence it is fun catching up on those episodes.

