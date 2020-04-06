Courteney Cox Takes Up Viral 'Savage' TikTok Challenge, Leaves Jennifer Aniston In Splits

Courteney Cox has been entertaining her fans from inside her house as she spends time in quarantine. The actor has been making a number of videos and posting them on social media platforms. She has been taking help from her daughter Coco Arquette in order to create some funny and entertaining videos but this time around Courteney Cox posted two videos she shot herself and left netizens in splits.

Courteney Cox takes up viral TikTok challenge

Courteney Cox took to her Instagram and posted two videos. In the first video, Courteney could be seen sporting the baby filter. She recreated the viral TikTok Savage challenge which had recently taken the internet by storm. In the second video, Courteney Cox transformed herself into a bearded man using a filter. Check out the video below -

The videos were loved immensely by Cox's fans who left sweet comments under the post. Within the various comments, was also Courteney's co-star from the show Friends who was left in splits. Besides this, various celebrities like David Spade and Charlie Puth also commented on Courteney Cox's much-loved video. Check out their comments below -

Besides this, Courteney Cox has posted a number of other videos from her time in quarantine. The actor can play the piano and she has put that talent of hers on display also. Courteney Cox has also posted some quirky dance videos on her Instagram. Check them out below -

