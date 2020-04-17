Courteney Cox, Kim Kardashian, And Jared Leto's Meticulously Organised Kitchens; See Pics

Hollywood celebrities like Courtney Cox, Jared Leto, Kim Kardashian, and others are making the most of the quarantine time. They have been doing several activities and are keeping themselves busy. Take a look at celebrity kitchens which are meticulously organised.

Courteney Cox

The FRIENDS star, according to reports, showed the insides of her refrigerator and pantry to Jimmy Kimmel on a Skype interview for the show Jimmy Kimmel Live! This happened back in the month of March 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cox went on to jokingly say that all the jars are empty as her daughter had emptied all the snacks. She then stated that they do need to go to the grocery store soon. Kimmel was impressed “by the organisation of the jars.” The duo then talked about Cox’s IG video where she was on a piano.

Jared Leto

The Suicide Squad star also shared a photo of his kitchen in a “fridge #shelfie” on his official social media handle in March 2020. His fridge was filled with fruits and plant-based items. It also had a box of English Muffins. This photo was captioned as, “Fridge #shelfie. I showed you mine now show me yours @theellenshow @lewishamilton @zedd. P.S. swipe for my guilty pleasure.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kardashian gave a tour of the insides of her humongous walk-in fridge. This happened after she was criticized for not having any food in her California house’s kitchen. She this places as one “where we keep all of our fresh, organic produce” and also stated that she and her husband are planting “all organic trees to grow our own vegetables and do our own stuff.” This walk-in fridge had fruits, veggies, and a section dedicated to pre-prepared meals. Her pantry also had a frozen yoghurt machine.

Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian showed off her kitchen back in June 2019 after she returned to California. It was well organised and items inside were labelled and colour-coded. The star had also designated a separate drawer for her candies and another compartment for sweets.

