Marvel's Creators Want Cersei Lannister Aka Lena Headey To Play 'Lady Deadpool'

After the news of Lady Deadpool being introduced was announced, many fans were delighted. Fans even assumed that they may get to see Lady Deadpool in Deadpool 3, according to a news portal. Now a few creators from Marvel spoke to an entertainment portal and discussed this idea.

Marvel's Deadpool creators want GOT's Lena Heady

Speaking to an entertainment portal, Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld revealed that he has no problems casting Lena Heady as Lady Deadpool. The creators were enthusiastic to cast the former Game of Thrones star in the Marvel film. The creator also added that he feels Lady Deadpool is a fantastic character. He added that she is incredibly popular and charismatic hence it would be fun having her in the film. In conclusion, he also added that the character of Lady Deadpool is very underused hence he would like to see her on the screen. This comes in after Lena Heady in an interview mentioned that she would love to play the role of Deadpool. However, she later scrapped the idea, mentioning that the role has been taken by Ryan Reynolds.

However, Marvel comics do have a Lady Deadpool with the name of Wanda Wilson. Therefore, fans are eager for creators to explore this character as Deadpool was a huge hit. The 2 Deadpool films that have been released were huge success and fans loved the films despite the certification. Hence, the third instalment of the film was speculated to introduce Lady Deadpool. However, no confirmation has been provided by the makers about Deadpool 3. Fans, however, are eager to watch Lady Deadpool in action. Deadpool 3 may not happen, however, due to an ongoing dispute among the creators, according to a news portal. However, fans are still hopeful as they wish to see Ryan Reynolds back in action and also a possible introduction of Lady Deadpool.

