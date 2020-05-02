Tom Holland as Peter Parker /Spider-Man and Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark /Iron Man has appeared together in around four films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Their on-screen chemistry is loved by the audiences. Now, a new report reveals that Marvel Studios initially did not want Iron Man in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Read to know more.

Marvel not wanted Iron Man in Homecoming

A YouTube channel was explaining the reason why Sony did not make The Amazing Spider-Man 3. In the same video, it was revealed that Marvel Studios initially did not intend to have Iron Man in a solo Spider-Man film. The rights for the Spider-Man character is with Sony Pictures. MCU became a lot popular over the course of 10 years and seeing that Sony allowed Spider-Man to feature in Captain America: Civil War. A standalone Spider-Man movie was then announced.

The channel states that Marvel never intended to use Iron Man in their first Spider-Man film. They did not desire to make Iron Man a big part of Peter Parker’s story. But Sony Pictures wanted Spider-Man: Homecoming to a be their most star-studded web-slinger film yet. They wanted another Marvel superhero alongside Peter Parker for the film’s credibility at the box office. So they made a deal with Marvel Studios to feature Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man in Spider-Man: Homecoming, as per the news. RDJ was reportedly paid a whopping $10 million for his special appearance, according to reports.

However, the channel’s report contradicts the reports of a daily and even a statement of the director of Spider-Man: Homecoming, John Watts. Earlier, a news portal disclosed that Robert Downey Jr. participated in the test screening with the actors’ auditioning for Spider-Man’s role in Civil War. Former-Sony-chief-turned-producer, Amy Pascal and Marvel Studios chief, Kevin Feige were also present. They were looking for chemistry between the boy and the elder Avenger.

John Watts, director of Spider-Man: Homecoming said in an interview that Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark /Iron Man was always a part of Homecoming. He mentioned that it was always a big part, the idea of him being this reluctant mentor or the unintentional mentor to Peter. Watts stated that it was just sort of the grand ambition to be like that someday.

Having different statements, it is not confirmed whether Marvel Studios wanted Iron Man in Spider-Man: Homecoming or not. However, Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland’s bond in the movies turned out to be a great success.

