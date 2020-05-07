Ryan Reynolds Says Deadpool In Marvel Cinematic Universe Would Be 'explosive'

Ryan Reynolds received much appreciation for his performance as Wade Wilson /Deadpool. The Marvel comics character that was previously owned by Fox Studios has returned to Marvel Studios after Disney bought the former company. Reynolds talked about Deadpool and the infinite possibilities that the character has with Marvel. Read to know more.

Reynolds says Deadpool in the MCU would be explosive

Ryan Reynolds appeared in a talk show online and was asked about Deadpool in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Whether it would continue its R-rated version in the PG-13 Disney /Marvel Studios films. He said that Deadpool was Fox and now it is in the hands of Marvel now over at Disney. He sees infinite possibility in either version, R-rated or PG-13. The actor thinks if Deadpool was in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it would be 'explosive' and 'amazing' and what a sandbox to play in. Reynolds stated that if Deadpool continued to just do his own thing and be his own thing, it would also just like have an infinite possibility, meaning that they have so much.

Ryan Reynolds revealed that besides acting he would also be returning as a writer for the next Deadpool film. He said that he writes it with two other guys, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. He said that there is a lot more story to tell, so they hope they can get to do it. Reese and Wernick wrote Deadpool (2016) and were accompanied by Reynolds for the screenplay in Deadpool 2 (2018).

Ryan Reynolds has played the Merc with the mouth in two major films and one re-cut film of the sequel. They are Deadpool, Deadpool 2 and Once Upon a Deadpool (2018). The first two films are R-rated and were a major success at the Box Office. The latter receiving mix reviews with not much collection at the Box Office.

Deadpool is known for its R-rating comedy and action. Having an R-rated version at Disney is speculated to be a tough outcome. Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige has mentioned in an interview that it would take time for Deadpool to appear in the MCU. Ryan Reynolds had earlier stated confirmed that Deadpool 3 is in works with Marvel Studios. However, no confirmed date is provided and the film did not appear in the MCU Phase Four plan which is lead out till 2022. So Deadpool in the MCU would take time.

