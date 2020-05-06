Patty Jenkins Opens Up About How DC Is Different From The Marvel Cinematic Universe

DC and Marvel's clash is a neverending story. Whenever a new film or movie is out, fans leave no chance to discuss who's better. Recently, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins spoke about how DC is different from Marvel.

For the unversed, Patty Jenkins was the first to lead Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston starring Thor: The Dark World (2013). However, she dropped out of the project due to creative differences with Marvel. Now, she is all geared up for the release of Gal Gadot starrer DC film, Wonder Woman 1984.

In a recent interview, Patty Jenkins defended DC against copying Marvel. The director said she loves how DC reflects and makes their project look radically different. She also said that for her the exception to it was that Marvel had such success in creating a shared universe. She also said that it certainly should not be the status quo. She further added saying that one must take a look at the comic books. She said that there's a huge variety of comic books, and their look and tone and the world are radically different.

Patty Jenkins further revealed that they don’t always join films together. She also said that sometimes they do and it is great fun she also said that most of the time they have their run. She further added saying, “I'm psyched that DC — and to be frank, Marvel's been doing it a little bit more now.” She also said that Thor: Ragnarok, Black Widow, and Doctor Strange are in very different in tone. She also went on to say that the thing she loves about DC is that they are all so different.

Patty Jenkins also went on to make a fair point about the difference between DC and Marvel. She said that they both have their set of strengths and weaknesses. She also said that the shared universe format works great for Marvel, as they had years to perfect it. She also said that with DC it did not work well therefore they are shifting their strategy to what is suiting them. Patty Jenkins also revealed that in future DC films might still exist within the same universe but said that it will not be the same as Marvel movies.

