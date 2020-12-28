Cricket On 'The Masked Dancer': Everything That Is Known About Mystery Dancer's Identity

Cricket on The Masked Dancer has caused a ripple ever since the celebrity judges of the show have seemingly begun taking a shine to the figure in the elaborate green costume since his debut. The Cricket on The Masked Dancer, as per a report on Heavy.com, is a part of the first tier of contestants, implying that he is one of the best on the show. The enigmatic character has also left the audience members intrigued, which is making them wonder as to who is the Cricket on The Masked Dancer. This article enlists everything that potentially points at who the person behind the glittery cricket mask could be.

Who Is The Cricket On The Masked Dancer? What is known so far:

During the round involving the unveiling of the first clue package that would point towards the identities of the celebrity contestants, Cricket's visual clue package unveiled images of the woods, a picture of Las Vegas, a still from the show 90210, bombs, ten gold bars, and slot machines at a casino. At some point, The Cricket, as per an article on Heavy, admitted that he never imagined that he would be on a show like this one, which suggested that he isn't exactly a professional dancer. At one point, The Cricket even referenced the reality prank show called Punk'd that starred and was even hosted by actor/producer Ashton Kutcher.

At one point, Tisdale wondered if it was Kutcher himself, and the Las Vegas references could be a reference to his film with Cameron Diaz, What Happens In Vegas. On the other hand, Brian Austin Green thought that it was his former 90210 co-star, Ian Ziering, who also was involved in a Las Vegas-based project back in the day.

The Masked Dancer Cricket also gave yet another clue during the Word Up competition, where the voice modulators of the contestants were turned off so that the celebrity judges could guess as to who is exactly hiding behind the mask. The Word Up challenge revealed that The Cricket had a deep baritone, suggesting that The Cricket could be much older than Kutcher.

The final set of clues involved The Cricket talking about his love life, wherein he said that he had rather been unlucky at finding love, but he struck gold with his last marriage. That clue could have either been a reference to Ashton Kutcher's wife Mila Kunis or Ian Ziering's better half Erine Kristine Ludwig. In the final notes, one of the celebrity judges quipped that The Cricket carried himself as a comedic actor, which mildly tipped the scales in favour of The Cricket's real identity being Kutcher.

About The Masked Dancer:

As the format of the show goes, The Masked Dancer is a dance reality show with a handful of high-profile celebrities in elaborate disguises. Throughout the competition, various challenges designed to unveil the identity of the person behind the mask are presented to the contestants. If the real identity of the contestants is successfully guessed by the judges, they will be eliminated. As per an article on Heavy.com, Fox has teased that the contestants have accomplished many feats. The feats are that of 38 million albums sold worldwide, 20 Emmy Award wins, 20 Grammy Award nominations and 10 World Dancing titles, amongst a few.

