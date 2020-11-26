Daily Ent Recap Nov 26: Megan Fox Files For Divorce And Other Important News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From Vikrant Massey's new movie goes on floors to actor Megan Fox filing for divorce from husband Brian Austin Green, many celebrities made headlines on November 26. Read ahead to see an entertainment news recap.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

Bollywood mourns Maradona’s death

A number of Bollywood celebrities have shared pictures of their meetings with Diego Maradona. Some even took to their social media to mourn the death of the football star. Kareen Kapoor Khar, Vicky Kaushal, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Esha Gupta among others took to their social media to share photos of the late football star.

Vikrant Massey’s new movie 14 Phere begin shooting

Zee Studios announced that Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda have started shooting for their next movie 14 Phere. The film is set to release in July 2021. Kriti Kharbanda made the announcement of the commencement of the film on her Instagram. In the caption, she said that the movie will promise 2X the fun.

Actor Megan Fox Files For Divorce With Estranged Husband Brian Austin Green

According to a report by E! Meghan Fix has cited irreconcilable differences as she filed for a divorce with husband Brian Austin Green. Meghan Fox’s divorce comes after finally deciding to go for it. The actor had previously filed for divorce in 2015 but she did not see it through. She withdrew the divorce in 2019.

Johnny Depp's Fans Decide To 'boycott' 'Fantastic Beasts 3' As Mads Mikkelsen Replaces Him

In an official press statement released by Warner Bros, they have announced that Johnny Depp will be replaced by Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen to play the role of Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts 3 movie. Actor Jonny Depp also took to his Instagram to post a typewritten note to inform his fans about his exit from the third instalment of the movie. The film is currently under production.

Chris Evans Playing Piano Video Goes Viral, Fans And Celebs In 'awe'; Watch

A video of actor Chris Evans playing the piano has gone viral. The Captain America actor took to his Instagram stories to share the video of him playing. Fans cannot stop gushing about his piano playing skills.

