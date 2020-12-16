'Criminal Justice' Actor Anupriya Goenka Has THIS To Say About Co-actor Pankaj Tripathi

The Criminal Justice cast is returning for another season of the Hotstar Specials series. Madhav Mishra and Nikhat Hussain, portrayed by Pankaj Tripathi and Anupriya Goenka on-screen are returning together in Hotstar Specials presents Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, released on December 24. After the success of Criminal Justice last year, Hotstar Specials is set to launch the next part in the franchise titled Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors. Read on to know what Anupriya Goenka has to say about working with actor Pankaj Tripathi.

Anupriya Goenka talks about her on and off-screen relationship with Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi’s character of Madhav Mishra, who is a lawyer by profession, is one of the most loved characters and is returning with Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors. Actor Anupriya Goenka portrays the character of Nikhat Hussain, who is assisting Madhav Mishra in the series. In a media statement, she talked about her on and off-screen relationship with her co-actor Pankaj Tripathi, Anupriya stated “For me, the highlight of working on Criminal Justice and Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors has been my camaraderie with Pankaj Tripathi. There’s a beautiful understanding that has developed between the two characters in the series, as well as in real life, there’s a lot of trust and mutual respect between the two of us.”

She also mentioned how she treasures her off-camera conversations with him which aren’t necessarily about scene and acting, but also about topics like politics and life at large. Speaking further, she said, “I feel this reel and real partnership reflects quite well, which is why our chemistry was well appreciated in Criminal Justice. In the next chapter, the on-screen partnership between Madhav Mishra and Nikhat Hussain has evolved a lot, and I hope that comes through.”

The plot of the show revolves around Madhav Mishra and what is deemed to be the toughest case of his career. The prime accused Anu Chandra has confessed to stabbing her husband, an eminent lawyer, Bikram Chandra, and is guilty in the eyes of law. While many believe it to be an open-and-shut case, Anu’s subsequent silence and unwillingness to defend herself begs the question - is there more to the case than what meets the eye?

The 8-part courtroom drama series has been directed by Bollywood’s Rohan Sippy, Arjun Mukerjee and written by Apurva Asrani; and is set to launch on December 24, 2020, in 7 languages on Disney Plus Hotstar VIP. It has been produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios.

Image Credits and inputs: PR

