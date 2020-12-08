Pankaj Tripathi Hunts For 'next Big Case' In The New Season Of 'Criminal Justice'

On December 8, 2020, Disney+ Hotstar VIP took to their Instagram handle and shared a unique public appeal video by Mirzapur star Pankaj Tripathi. In the video, Pankaj shows off his comical side by slipping into the character. The actor has revealed his look for the show and said he is all set for a new case. Pankaj Tripathi stole the show with his memorable portrayal of lawyer Madhav Mishra in Criminal Justice last year.

Pankaj Tripathi comes back as Madhav Mishra

In the video, Pankaj said, “It feels great to come back as of my favourite characters- Madhav Mishra. I won’t reveal too much information right now; so stay tuned for more”. Pankaj Tripathi also shared the public appeal on his Instagram handle. Last year in the first season, Pankaj wins a difficult case with his determined attitude. In the caption, the online streaming service wrote, “You are cordially invited to LLB gold medalist Mr Madhav Mishra’s hunt for his next big case. RSVP in the comments below. ‘#MadhavMishraIsBack!’ Stay Tuned” with a smiling face emoticon.

As soon as the post was uploaded, Pankaj's fans were quick to like it and flooded the comments section by showing their excitement. A fan wrote, “Can’t wait to watch out… s2” with a red heart. Another fan commented, “Season 2 op in the chat” with a fire emoticon. A user commented, “Yessss can’t wait for @pankajtripathi sir’s comeback as Madhav Mishra. Criminal justice season 2. Commming soon” with heart eye face and fire emoticon, while another one wrote, “Damn! It’s coming ‘#CJ2’ @disneyplushotstarvip” with a heart-eye face emoji.

Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors’ details are heavily guarded in order to build anticipation amongst its fans and viewers. As per sources, the makers have taken things higher by few notches. Pankaj Tripathi’s character Madhav Mishra will be out of his depth with his next big case.

Pankaj Tripathi was last seen in the movie Ludo which released last month on Netflix. The movie received positive reviews from the critics and was also well received by the audience. He was also featured in an action crime thriller web series Mirzapur I and II. The second season was premiered in October 2020.

Image Source: A still from Criminal Justice

