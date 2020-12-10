'Criminal Justice' Season 2 Trailer Out! Twitter Users 'Look Forward For Show's Release'

Based on Peter Moffat’s Criminal Justice, the Indian version of the series with the same name is directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. The series stars Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Jackie Shroff, Anupriya Goenka and Mita Vashisht in lead roles. The first season of Criminal Justice released on the Hotstar Specials in 2019. With the trailer of Criminal Justice Season 2 released, fans have already started reacting over the characters and are eagerly waiting for the show to release. Check out some fan reactions to Criminal Justice Season 2 trailer:

Criminal Justice Season 2 trailer reaction

Another Iconic character - Madhav Mishra played by the very versatile @TripathiiPankaj



Looking forward for the second season of @DisneyplusHSVIP #criminaljustice2 @IamKirtiKulhari @anupria_goenka — Kedhar Aiyer (@KedharAiyer) December 10, 2020

This is going to be another masterpiece @TripathiiPankaj jis bhi series main ho that's is automatically a superhit will love to see him as an Advocate i'm excited already #CriminalJusticeBehindClosedDoors https://t.co/NZrflaMmrA — Mohd Abuzar (@MohdAbuzar4u) December 10, 2020

The storyline to the crackling one liners #CriminalJusticeBehindClosedDoors looks very exciting @Apurvasrani

ðŸ‘ðŸ¾Looking forward..

All the best to the teamðŸ’ª pic.twitter.com/2PYwkdSwbx — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) December 10, 2020

'Innocent until proven guilty'

We all need to understand and accept this before jumping to any conclusions#CriminalJusticeBehindClosedDoors — Master Nemo (@MasterNemo6) December 10, 2020

Some Netizens took to social media to react to Pankaj Tripathi's new show. Speaking about the character of Pankaj Tripathi in Criminal Justice a Twitter user tweeted, "Another Iconic Character- Madhav Mishra, played the very versatile Pankaj Tripathi."(sic). One Twitter user also left a comment that the show is going to be another masterpiece by Pankaj Tripathi. The user also added that he was excited to see the versatile actor in the role of an advocate. Some other users left the iconic dialogues from the show in their tweets, adding that they were looking forward to the show to release on December 24, 2020.

Some fans of Pankaj Tripathi's shows also left comments under the trailer he shared on Instagram. They shared they were "excited' for the show to release soon. Pankaj Tripathi has a huge fan following and many of them mentioned they were looking forward to seeing him as Madhav Mishra in the show.

Releasing on December 24, 2020, the show Criminal Justice also stars Kirti Kulhari, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupriya Goenka, Mita Vashisht, Deepti Naval, Ashish Vidyarthi, Jisshu Sengupta and Shilpa Shukla. It will release on Disney + Hotstar. The trailer of season two revolves around Madhav Mishra fighting an intense case for Kriti Kulhari who is seen as Anuradha Chandra. She apparently stabs her husband and accepts her charge until a small-time lawyer decides to dig in the case a little more.

