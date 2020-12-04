Shilpa Shukla Is The Latest Addition To The 'Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors' Cast

Actor Shilpa Shukla is the new addition to the Pankaj Tripathi starrer Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors on Hotstar. The show’s first season made it to Hotstar on April 5, 2020, and the lead actor, Vikrant Massey was praised for his performance. Read further ahead to know more about the upcoming season.

Shilpa Shukla joins the Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors cast

Shilpa Shukla of Chak De India is the new addition to the Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors cast. The show is an Indian adaptation of the 2008 BBC drama Criminal Justice, which was also adapted into the Emmy award-winning HBO show The Night Of, in 2016. The first season was directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Vishal Furia, while the cast included Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Jackie Shroff, Anupriya Goenka and Mita Vashisht. As per PTI, the upcoming season will feature Tripathi and Goenka returning to play their roles of Madhav Mishra and Nikhat Hussain respectively.

Shilpa Shukla who is popularly known for being a part of movies like Chak De India and BA Pass, is set to play a powerful mysterious woman in the upcoming season. She will play the role of Ishani Nath, someone who is able to get herself through difficult situations. The actor told PTI that the preparation started when she sat with the team for a few script reading and that the directors, actors and people on the set inspired her to get into the skin of the character.

More about Criminal Justice Season 1

Criminal Justice season 1 revolved around a taxi driver, Aditya Sharma, portrayed by Vikrant Massey. Aditya gets involved with one of his passengers for a one night stand, and when he wakes up next morning, he finds the girl dead with multiple stab wound. Aditya, who has no memory of the night, manages to escape the crime scene, but meets with an accident. What follows is his fight for justice and not ending up in life imprisonment.

