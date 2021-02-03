'Criminal Justice' Season 2 Ending Explained: Why Did Anuradha Get A Short Term Sentence?

Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors is an intense criminal drama series on Hotstar, written by Apurva Asrani and directed by Rohan Sippy as well as Arjun Mukerjee. The series is about a high profile murder case and mental health issues. The ending of the series has often left a number of people wondering about various interpretations. Here is an interpretation of ending of Criminal Justice season 2, read on.

Plot

The plot of the series revolved around Madhav Mishra, an advocate who takes upon himself to help a murderer, Anuradha Chandra. Anuradha had brutally killed her husband and their daughter was the witness to that. As the trial for the case starts, the secrets from the lives of Anuradha and her husband start to unfold.

It is revealed how Anuradha was struggling with depression and was seeking professional help. But all the evidence and circumstances pose against Anuradha. The question keeps lingering why did she murder her husband Bikram Chandra, a popular advocate.

Ending of Criminal Justice season 2

Towards the end of the show, it is seen that Anuradha Chandra was having an extramarital affair with her psychiatrist and was pregnant with his child. It is later revealed that she was a victim of marital rape. Even though it is proven that Anuradha murdered her husband, she is sentenced to only two years in jail. Madhav Mishra, her lawyer is happy with the job he did in defending her.

Criminal Justice season 2 ending explained

As it is revealed that Bikram Chandra, the victim was gaslighting Anuradha all the time. So much so, that he made her believe that she was mentally unstable. Moreover, he would track all her moves and had isolated her socially by turning everyone against her. Anuradha got so frustrated with her life and constant gaslighting, that she felt death was the only way out of her misery. On the night of the murder, she picked the knife to kill herself but instead murders her husband. The court realised that Anuradha was being tortured in the marriage, which is why she got provoked to murder the husband. Therefore, the court gave her a short term in jail.

Criminal Justice season 2 ending Reddit: Discussions on the forum show that users felt the ending of the series was justified.

