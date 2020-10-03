Criminal Series: All You Need To Know About Netflix's New Anthology Series

Netflix’s Criminal series became the talk of the town. The Netflix show is an anthology crime series. It consists of twelve episodes and these episodes consist of four parts divided between four countries. Hence if you are a fan of Criminal: UK, you need to watch Criminal: Spain, Criminal: France, and Criminal: Germany. Here are all the interesting details you need to know about this Netflix anthology series.

All the ‘Criminal’ series you need to watch

1. Criminal: France

Criminal: France and Criminal: UK share the same storyline about the police investigating several suspects to solve their cases. Just like Criminal: UK, the France version also focuses a lot on intense interrogation room discussions. The Criminal: France cast compromises of Sara Giraudeau as Emilie Weber, Nathalie Byer as Caroline Solal, Jeremie Renier as Jerome Lacombe, Margot Banchilon as Commander Audrey Larsen, and Stephane Jobert as Commander Gerard Sarkissian.

2. Criminal: Germany

Criminal: Germany is the second country that is part of this Netflix anthology series. Just like Criminal: UK and Criminal: France, Criminal: Germany also focuses on the intense interrogation sessions between the suspects and the investigating officers. The show stars Peter Kurth as Jochen Muller, Deniz Arora as Yilmaz Yussef, Nina Hoss as Claudia Hartmann, Eva Meckbach as Detective Chief Inspector as Nadine Keller, and Sylvester Groth as Inspector Karl Schultz.

3. Criminal: Spain

Criminal: Spain is the fourth part of Netflix’s Criminal series. Just like other parts of this anthology series, Criminal: Spain has also been filmed in its local language. This four-part division of the series has provided more depth to its plot and added more mystery to each of the four parts. Criminal: Spain stars Emma Suarez, Carmen Machi, and Alvaro Cervantes.

Criminal: UK Season 2 details

Netflix recently released Criminal: UK Season 2. The show received immense buzz since it starred Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington as a prime suspect in a case. Apart from Kit Harington, The Big Bang Theory fame Kunal Nayyar was also one of the accused. In Criminal: UK Season 1, actor David Tennant was the accused in a criminal case.

