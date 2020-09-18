Kit Harington's 'Criminal 2' And Other Netflix Shows To Binge-watch Over The Weekend

The weekend is all about letting loose and enjoying some me-time, watching your favourite shows. Netflix comes up with new content every other day and all of them are worth watching. From new movies to new seasons, Netflix is the right place to spend your weekend during the Pandemic. Here are some of the top trending shows and movies on Netflix you could watch during the weekend.

Weekend Watchlist on Netflix

Dolly Kitty Aur Who Chamakte Sitare

Starring Bhumi Pednekar and Konkana SenSharma, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is a newly released movie. The film directed by Akankrita Srivastava is perfect to watch with your siblings, over the weekend. It follows the story of two cousin sisters who dream to buy a luxury apartment and share a secret with each other.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar's 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' To Get An OTT Release In September

Kit Harington's Criminal 2

Kit Harington’s Criminal 2 is a police procedural anthology series on Netflix. Starring David Tennant, Kit Harington, Hayley Atwell and Lee Ingleby, the first season of the show released in 2019 and the second season released on September 16. If you love watching thrillers and suspense shows, Kit Harrington’s Criminal 2 is the perfect watch for you.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar Gives Glimpse Of Her Role As Kitty In 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare'

The Social Dilemma

Social Dilemma is a documentary and drama film which focuses on the problem faced by people on social media. Since there are several chatters about the growing ill-effects of social media, this film combines fictionalised stories and documentaries about the effects of social media on an American family.

Cargo

Starring Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi, Cargo is a sci-fi fantasy film which recently released on Netflix. The light-hearted movie follows the story of an astronaut who lives alone on a lonely spaceship where the souls of the deceased are reincarnated. Soon his existence is disrupted by an assistant who brings in a lot of changes in his personal and professional life.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar Starrer 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare' Now Streaming On Netflix

Love, Guaranteed

If you are someone who's hopelessly romantic, Netflix's new movie Love, Guaranteed is perfect to watch over the weekend. Starring Rachael Leigh Cook, Damon Wayans and Heather Graham, the film Love, Guaranteed follows the story of a Cash-strapped attorney who takes on a charming client looking to sue a dating site that guarantees its users will find love.

Also Read: Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare: Know The Release Date And Time On Netflix

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.