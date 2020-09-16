Criminal Season 2 Reviews: TBBT's Kunal Nayyar Sports A Thrilling New Look As A Killer

Criminal Season 2 just released on Netflix today on September 16, 2020. Criminal is a rather unique police procedural drama that completely focuses on how police interrogate their suspects after an arrest. The latest season of Criminal even starred Game of Thrones' Kit Harington as one of the suspects.

Moreover, Big Bang Theory's Kunal Nayyar, who played Raj Koothrappali, also features in Criminal Season 2. Kunal Nayyar drastic transformation is perhaps the most intriguing aspect of the second season, as the actor is almost unrecognizable in his new avatar. Kunal Nayyar now sports a long and shaggy beard that makes him look like a different person when compared to his Raj Koothrappali days.

Kunal Nayyar undergoes a drastic transformation for Criminal Season 2, shares a picture on social media

Above is Kunal Nayyar's latest post on social media. The actor shared a close-up photo of his transformed face, which looks completely different from his Big Bang Theory look thanks to the long beard. Moreover, in the caption for the image, Kunal Nayyar told his fans to "Fear the Beard". Criminal Season 2 features Kunal Nayyar in a never before seen avatar, as he plays the role of a hardened and merciless killer, which is in stark contrast to the shy and nerdy Raj Koothrappali.

Kunal Nayyar plays the lead suspect in the fourth and final episode of Criminal Season 2. He plays the role of a convicted murderer named Sandeep Singh. The police bring in Sandeep for questioning after the find a photo of him with a murder victim. However, Sandeep convinces the cops that he is not guilty of this second murder and they are unable to get a confession from him.

But Sandeep then tells the police that he might indeed have some information that will help them solve some of their cold cases. In return, he wants them to cut out four years from his prison sentence, which will basically set him free immediately. This starts a thrilling mind game between the cops and Sandeep, as each party tries to get what they want from the other.

