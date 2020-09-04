Kaley Cuoco Excited For Kunal Nayyar's Role In 'Criminal 2', Says 'This Looks So Good'

Kunal Nayyar has already won millions of hearts with his The Big Bang Theory role of Raj Koothrappali. Now he again grabbed headlines with his new role in Criminal 2 alongside Kit Harington. His The Big Bang Theory co-star, Kaley Cuoco has reached out to him on the news to congratulate the actor. Here's what this is about.

Kunal Nayyar took to his Instagram account to post a video of the Criminal season 2 trailer. Adding a caption to the post, he wrote, "Very excited to share... Criminal U.K. Season 2! A dream project, with a dream team of actors, writers, directors, and producers. September 16th, @netflix". Take a look:

Kaley Cuoco had dropped a comment on her Big Bang Theory co-star's post. She said, "This looks so good!!!" letting him know how much she was excited about his new role. Check out Kaley's comment here:

However, Kaley Cuoco was not the only one who seems excited about Kunal Nayyar's new role. Many of his fans and friends also took to the comment section to congratulate the actor and also extend their support. Take a look at the comments:

Meanwhile, Criminal is back with its second season after garnering a huge fan base with its first one. The series is slated to release on September 16 and will focus on the same premise, that of interrogators determining whether their suspect is guilty or not.

In Criminal season 2, Kunal Nayyar will play the role of a prime suspect. Other members of the cast are Kit Harington, Sharon Horgan and Sophie Okenedo who will also feature as other suspects.

Since, The Big Bang Theory ended after 12 successful seasons, Criminal 2 seems to be Kunal Nayyar's biggest project. Interestingly it is also, Kit Harington's big role since Game Of Thrones ended last year. The makers have revealed that they wish to do more episodes of Criminal season 2 for the UK but will not venture further until they see how the audience reacts.

