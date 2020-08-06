Brad Pitt On Se7en's Twisted Ending: It Didn’t Exactly Go As Expected

It has been 25 years since Seven was released. The movie has a shocking ending, which is a staggering blow to the viewer’s face and is still hailed as having one of the best endings of all time. The legendary twist before the credits roll is one of the things movie fans remember most about David Fincher’s blockbuster thriller. But according to the film’s star, Brad Pitt, Seven’s ending didn’t exactly go over the way he thought it might.

Brad Pitt on Se7en

The ending involves John Doe (Kevin Spacey), the serial killer that has been picking his victims because they commit the seven deadly sins, finally being caught. Detectives William Somerset (Morgan Freeman) and John Mills (Brad Pitt) think everything is well. But they learn that John Doe managed to kill one more victim - Mill’s pregnant wife, Tracy (Gwenyth Paltrow). The popular scene with Pitt’s “what’s in the box?” shows that his pregnant wife’s head is in it.

The horrific turn of events that take place during the final moments of the film will leave you spooked. Seven is arguably considered by fans to be one of the best crime thrillers of all time. And during an interview with Marc Maron on his podcast, Brad Pitt admitted that he knew David Fincher had hit it out of the park. And according to the actor, when he sat in on test screenings of the film, he was surprised at how the audience reacted.

Speaking of which, Pitt said when the movie ended, they flicked on the lights and he looked at people. And they just kind of slowly got up from their seats and no one was talking. Then, they just kind of disappeared from the screening. Pitt said that he remembered looking at Fincher and going, ‘Oh my god, what the f*** did we do? What happened, What’s going on?' The actor thought that it was great. The end of the film is heartbreaking. The audience probably left in silence because they were shocked, and their hearts were broken.

Seven helped establish David Fincher as one of the most exciting filmmakers of his generation, and also established Brad Pitt as an A-list actor. the two clearly weren’t scared away by the initial reactions they witnessed. Their later collaborations such as Fight Club and The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button have been huge hits as well.

