'Cuties' On Netflix Receives Backlash Before Its Release, Here's Why

Netflix has an incredible line up of some of the most amazing French films. Movies such as I am not an Easy Man, Lady J, Divines, I Lost My Body and Nothing To Hide have entertained the subscribers of the streaming platform for some time now. However, there has been a lot of chatter about the new French film on Netflix, Cuties. Cuties trailer which was released on August 18, has ignited a lot of criticism on social media. Read on to know more about Cuties on Netflix.

Read | What time does 'DeMarcus Family Rules' release on Netflix? See details here

Cuties Description: What is Cuties on Netflix about?

Helmed by the French Director Maimouna Doucoure, Cuties on Netflix is a teen coming-of-age story. It revolves around a group of teen girls who form a twerking dance group called the "Cuties". The film’s protagonist is an 11-year-old Senegalese Muslim immigrant named Amy who is living in Paris with conservative parents. Amy defies her parents and her cultural values when she secretly joins the dance group.

Read | Teenage Bounty Hunters Filming Locations: Where was Netflix's new comedy series shot?

After the Cuties trailer was released on Netflix’s official YouTube channel, many people posted disapproving comments under the trailer. Many netizens also took to Twitter claiming that Cuties on Netflix is sexualizing young girls for entertainment. Some internet users believed that the film could have been more powerful if its female actors were a lot older.

What inspired the French director to make the film?

In an interview given to Cineruropa, the French director Maïmouna Doucoure revealed that when she was younger, she had witnessed young girls dancing sensually at a neighbourhood party. The French director revealed that she had wondered if the girls were aware of the image of sexual availability they were projecting. Doucoure revealed that the incident had made her reflect back on her own childhood. As a child, Doucoure had grown between two cultures, the more traditional Senegalese culture, and the French culture. She also revealed that she had often questioned her own feminity while growing up.

Source: @ProfPlatypus (Twitter)

Read | Chrissy Teigen reviews Netflix's 'Selling Sunset'; throws light on the major plot point

The director added that while making Cuties, she had gathered stories from a lot of young girls who had similar experiences of growing between two cultures. She studied the impact that this kind of upbringing had on the young girls, and how it influenced different aspects of their lives. All these stories fed into writing the script of Cuties.

Read | Hasan Minhaj announces end of 'Patriot Act', expresses gratitude to Netflix

Cuties on Netflix boycott

A Twitter user expressed that a movie titled Cuties and featuring 11-year-old girls twerking is going to be problematic. Another Twitter user commented saying that Netflix’s decision to feature Cuties on its platform is “corporate paedophilia”. Many netizens commented saying that the poster of the film was shocking and disgraceful.

Call me old-fashioned, but I think a movie titled "Cuties" about 11-year-old girls learning how to twerk is just a little problematic... https://t.co/sDtSBdNFoC — Alex (@_alex_joshua) August 19, 2020

ah corporate pedophillia, never gets old. just like their victims. seriously though NO one at netflix was like "maybe a show about little girls twerking and calling it cuties is a bad idea". i hope this is actually a bait and switch but even then. what the hell. — ðŸ’«MARCKUSðŸ’« (@glitchotic) August 19, 2020

Netflix has a movie called “Cuties” about 11 year olds in a twerking dance group. Some of the reviews claim it’s a “commentary” on the sexualization of children but this is the poster. And keep in mind that the lead actress is actually 11 years old. In the film and real life. pic.twitter.com/4p2exeSvXw — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 20, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.