'Dare Me' Ending: What Happens To Coach French And Sarge Will? Find Out

Dare Me is an American show that is currently trending on Netflix. Dare Me is based on the novel written by Megan Abbott under the same name and depicts a story about the life of competitive cheerleaders. The plot of this thriller revolved around what happens when cheerleading squad captain Beth and her obedient friend Addy clash with Collette French. The series portrays a number of complex emotions and motives of the characters. Jealousy, obsession and power become the main theme of this series.

The complex Plot of Dare Me

Dare Me follows the lives of high school cheerleaders who live in a small Midwestern town. Colette French is also known as Coach French is the new Cheerleading coach at the Sutton Grove High School. Addy Hanlon is a cheerleader at the school. Addy's best friend in the show is Beth Cassidy. Beth is also the captain of the cheerleading squad. The official synopsis of the show reads.

"Dare Me" is an unflinching exploration of volatile female friendships, jealousy, loyalty and the dynamics of power in a small Midwestern town. Peering behind the all-American facade, the series dives into the cutthroat world of competitive high school cheerleading, following the fraught relationship between two best friends after a new coach arrives to bring their team to prominence. A part coming-of-age story, part small-town drama, part murder mystery, "Dare Me" exposes the physical and psychological extremes that some young women are willing to endure to get ahead.

Dare Me Ending explained

Does someone die in Dare Me?

Towards the end of season 1, Beth and Addy catch Coach French in a compromising position with Sarge Will, a high school army recruiter with a sad backstory. As the season gets darker, Sarge dies, while the Coach claims that it was suicide, all evidence speaks otherwise. While initially, it is unclear who killed Sarge Will, it is later discovered that Beth reveals that truth about Coach French's affair to her husband Mark, who ends up murdering Will after their confrontation takes a gnarly turn.

What happens to Beth?

In Episode 4 Rapprochement, fans see that Beth Cassidy is on one of her usual late-night adventures but this time things go terribly wrong. She ends up fooling around with Sargeant Kurtz under the influence of a substance. Instead of being a responsible adult, Kurtz treats Beth with sexual aggression that scars her emotionally and physically. Unable to cope with both mental and physical pain caused by his sexual aggression, a devastated Beth is seen distancing herself from everyone, including her best friend Addy Hanlon. In the end, Beth suffers a fall from the top of a pyramid during one of her cheerleading performances. Addy ends up cheer captain, Coach and Matt answer for their crimes, and the cycle continues.

