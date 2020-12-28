Will There Be A Season 2 Of 'Bridgerton' On Netflix? Read All Details Here

Bridgerton is a new Netflix drama that started airing since December 25. The Netflix production is the first attempt of the Grey's Anatomy fame TV producer, creator & writer Shonda Rhimes at producing a Netflix series. Bridgerton is a Netflix series created by Chris Van Dusen. The series is based on the best selling novel series by Julia Quinn. The inaugural 8 episode season cracked the Netflix's Top 10 most-watched movies and series within a day, according to TVline website, but will there be a Season 2 of Bridgerton?

Will there be a Season 2 of Bridgerton?

The renewal announcement for the Bridgerton season 2 is not out yet, but various entertainment portals suggest that it is highly likely that the drama would get a Season 2 since it is being well received by the audience. According to What's on Netflix website, the production for the second season is to be started from March 2021 and the season is not likely to be completed till early 2022. The Netflix series Bridgerton has a 7.2/10 rating on IMDb. It also has a positive 94% like on Rotten Tomatoes. While a total of 96% of Google users also liked the 8 part season of Bridgerton.

Bridgerton Season 1 follows the story of a 19th-century girl named Daphne. She is the oldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family. Daphne meets her match in the Duke of Hastings. The first season is loosely based on the first book of Quinn's series, The Duke & I. Since the Netflix series is based on Julia Quinn's novels (which are eight in number), the season 2 could follow the story of the second series from Quinn's novels called The Viscount Who Loved Me, which follows the eldest Bridgerton, Anthony, and his quest for love.

Bridgerton season 1 on Netflix cast

Lady Whistledown: Julie Andrews

Daphne Bridgerton: Phoebe Dynevor

Simon Basset: Rege-Jean Page

Anthony Bridgerton: Jonathan Bailey

Colin Bridgerton: Luke Newton

Penelope Featherington: Nicola Coughlan

Marina Thompson: Ruby Barker

Lady Danbury: Adoja Andoh

Eloise Bridgerton: Claudia Jessie

Benedict Bridgerton: Luke Thompson

Lady Portia Featherington: Polly Walker

Lady Violet Bridgerton: Ruth Gemmel

Phillipa Featherington: Harriet Cains

Prudence Featherington: Bessie Carter

Lord Featherington: Ben Miller

Queen Charlotte: Golda Rosheuvel

Siena Rosso: Sabrina Bartlett

Madame Delacroix: Kathryn Drysdale

