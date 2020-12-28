Who Plays Queen Charlotte In Bridgerton? All About The First Shondaland Netflix Series

Bridgerton is a new Netflix drama that started airing since December 25. The Netflix production is the first attempt of the Grey's Anatomy fame TV producer, creator & writer Shonda Rhimes at producing a Netflix series. Bridgerton is created by Chris Van Dusen. The series is based on the best selling novel by Julia Quinn. The plot of the series is set in the Regency area in London and follows the story of Daphne Bridgerton, and her entry at the competitive world of marriage prospects. The show has already been gathering rave reviews from viewers who are applauding the main characters of Simon and Daphne, as well as the narration by Julie Andrews, however, the show also sees a majestic queen named Queen Charlotte. Read on to know 'Who plays Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton?'

ALSO READ| Who Plays Bette In 'Tiny Pretty Things'? All About The New Netflix Thriller Ballet Drama

Who plays Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton?

The role of Queen Charlotte is played by actor Golda Rosheuvel. Golda has been previously seen in shows like Torchwood, Coronation Street, Dead Boss and Silent Witness to name a few. Golda plays the role of Queen Charlotte who was actually a monarch of the Regency era from 1761 to 1818. Even though her character was not written in the Julia Quinn book series, but Shonda Rhimes decided to bring this historical character into the show. According to the Washington Post, there are some theories that suggest that Queen Charlotte may be the first mixed-race, Black British royal, according to the genealogical research done by historian Mario De Valdes y Cocom. He wrote for PBS' Frontline starting that Queen Charlotte, wife of English King George III, was descended from Margarita de Castro y Sousa, who was from a Black branch of the Portuguese Royal House.

ALSO READ| Death To 2020 Trailer Released, Charlie Brooker's Netflix Documentary Is A Laugh Riot

Bridgerton cast

Here is the elaborate list of Bridgerton cast.

Lady Whistledown: Julie Andrews

Daphne Bridgerton: Phoebe Dynevor

Simon Basset: Rege-Jean Page

Anthony Bridgerton: Jonathan Bailey

Colin Bridgerton: Luke Newton

Penelope Featherington: Nicola Coughlan

Marina Thompson: Ruby Barker

Lady Danbury: Adoja Andoh

Eloise Bridgerton: Claudia Jessie

Benedict Bridgerton: Luke Thompson

Lady Portia Featherington: Polly Walker

Lady Violet Bridgerton: Ruth Gemmel

Phillipa Featherington: Harriet Cains

Prudence Featherington: Bessie Carter

Lord Featherington: Ben Miller

Queen Charlotte: Golda Rosheuvel

Siena Rosso: Sabrina Bartlett

Madame Delacroix: Kathryn Drysdale

Bridgerton review

The Netflix series has a 7.2/10 rating on IMDb. It also has a positive 94% like on Rotten Tomatoes. While a total of 96% of Google users also liked the 8-part season of Bridgerton.

ALSO READ| What's Coming To Netflix In December 2020? See All The New Arriving Titles

ALSO READ| 'Derry Girls' cast: All You Need To Know About The Star Cast Of The Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.