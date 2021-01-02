Is 'Bridgerton' Based On A True Story? Find Out If The Bridgerton Family Was Real

The new Netflix show Bridgerton has made quite an impact on the audiences ever since it was released on the streaming platform. Fans on Twitter are still smitten by the show. All 8 episodes of the show arrived on Netflix on December 25. Created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes, the show revolves around Regency London high society's Ton during the season, when debutantes are presented at court. They are thereafter introduced and initiated into high society. Find out, “Is Bridgerton based on a true story?”

Is Bridgerton based on a true story?

Was there actually a Bridgerton family?

The Netflix show is based on American author Julia Quinn’s 8 part book series. A report by Marie Claire reveals that as far as Julia Quinn and the showrunners know, there isn’t a real-life Bridgerton family. Quinn, who also worked as a consultant on the TV adaptation of her novels, revealed in various interviews about how she dreamed up the Bridgerton family herself. The report reveals that the Bridgerton book series was originally supposed to be a trilogy but once Quinn began writing it, the story and the character took a life of its own.

Was the world of Bridgerton real?

Although the specific characters of Bridgerton may be fictional, the London "Ton" circa 1813, which was depicted in the show was a real-life place. It makes sense how the showrunners chose a real-life historical location to lend the show an authentic vibe. The report reveals that the showrunners tapped historical consultant Hannah Greig, who in turn also consulted on The Favourite and The Duchess, among many other films and TV credits, to help make the Bridgerton universe as historically accurate as possible.

Is the so-called ‘marriage market’ real?

Bridgerton depicts the idea of an annual social season during which the so-called "marriage market.” As incredulous as it may seem to us 21st-century folks, it was very much a real thing at the beginning of the 17th century. High-society families like the Bridgertons would move from their country homes to the city and would spend about six months bringing their children of marriageable age to a slew of dinners, garden parties, balls, and charity events. Naturally, the aim of these highly exclusive events was less to encourage romantic connections between the youngsters. It also aimed to keep the money and the power within a fairly small circle of society by controlling the pool of suitors. This explains why Anthony was worried that his unmarried sister's reputation will be destroyed if word gets out about her unchaperoned conversation with Simon, Duke of Hastings.

Is Bridgerton historically accurate?

Was Queen Charlotte real?

The Netflix show portrays Queen Charlotte in the story, who isn't actually included in Quinn's series. This was another effort by the showrunners to lend the show a more authentic vibe. According to another report in Marie Claire, Queen Charlotte was the real-life wife of King George III. Many historians believe that the royal, who was born as Sophia Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz in 1744, had indeed descended from African ancestry.

