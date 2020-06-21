'Ribbon', 'Hunterrr', 'Beiimaan Love' And Other Dark Romance Movies On Amazon Prime

The essence of love in the Bollywood romantic films is always loved and appreciated by viewers. As we know our Bollywood romances involve the typical love stories and a picture of dancing around the trees, followed by that typical 'boy meets girl' format. However, if you are a movie fan and tired of all this mushiness, then below we bring to you a list of 'Dark Romantic movies' that you can enjoy instead on this OTT platform.

Dark Romance Movies of Bollywood to watch on Amazon Prime

Hunterrr

Hunterrr, the movie was helmed by the director Harshvardhan Kulkarni. The film stars Gulshan Devaiah, Radhika Apte, Sai Tamhankar, and Veera Saxena in the lead roles. ‘Hunterrr’ is about a guy named Mandar, who is a self-admitted sex addict who is only interested in sex and physical relationships, and has no role of love or feelings in his life. However, then Hunterrr meets a girl and his life takes a diversion and he wishes to settle down with her.

Beiimaan Love

Beiimaan Love is a 2016 romantic thriller film directed and produced by Rajeev Chaudhari. The film Beiimaan Love stars Sunny Leone and Rajneesh Duggal and marks the debut of Daniel Weber and Ziesha Nancy. A girl named Sunaina gets betrayed from rich businessmen and decides to take revenge from becoming a big entrepreneur.

Also read | Here Are Priyanka Chopra's Romantic Movies That Failed At The Box Office

Ribbon

Ribbon was released in the year 2017. It is directed by Rakhee Sandilya, which was her feature film debut. The drama film, Ribbon stars Kalki Koechlin and Sumeet Vyas in lead characters. The film Ribbon was released on November 2017 and was a story a married couple Sahana and Karan, who face challenges when they have to deal with accidental parenthood.

Also read | Leonardo DiCaprio's Romantic Movies To Binge-watch During Lockdown

One Night Stand

One Night Stand is an erotic romantic drama film released in the year 2016. The film was penned by Bhavani Iyer and helmed by Jasmine D'Souza. The film, One Night Stand has a star cast of Sunny Leone, Nyra Banerjee, and Tanuj Virwani in the lead roles. The film One Night Stand was released on 6 May 2016 was also dubbed in Telugu and Tamil.

Also read | Kajol's Romantic Movies To Binge-watch With Your Beau During Your Covid Quarantine

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.