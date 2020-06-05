Here Are Priyanka Chopra's Romantic Movies That Failed At The Box Office

Over the past few years, actor Priyanka Chopra has been a part of a wide range of Bollywood films of different genres. She has worked in a number of love stories, some of which are remembered even today for its plot and execution while others were not accepted well by the audience. Here is a look at a list of Priyanka Chopra’s love stories that did not work at the box office.

Priyanka's failed romantic films

1. Barsaat

Barsaat was a drama film released in the year 2005. The plot of this film revolved around a man who travels abroad to become successful where he falls in love with a woman, neglecting his wife whom he had married three years back. The film was directed by Suneel Darshan who also contributed to the story of the film. Barsaat starred actors like Bobby Deol, Bipasha Basu, and Priyanka Chopra in pivotal roles. This film did not make money at the box office at the time of its release. The audience was not impressed with the story or the premise.

2. Pyaar Impossible!

Pyaar Impossible! was a romantic drama film released in the year 2010. The plot of this film revolved around a man who dearly loves a beautiful girl who has many falling for her. She does not know about the affection he has for her until they cross paths later in life. The film was directed by Jugal Hansraj and written by Uday Chopra. Pyaar Impossible! starred actors like Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher, and Uday Chopra in pivotal roles. This film did not do well at the box office mainly due to improper script and execution, as per reviews.

3. Love Story 2050

Love Story 2050 was a romantic adventure film released in the year 2008. The plot of this film revolved around a man who is trying to travel in time and get his girlfriend back to life. Love Story 2050 was directed by Harry Baweja, who also contributed to the story of the film. It starred actors like Harman Baweja, Priyanka Chopra, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. This film failed miserably at the box office due to its inability to keep the audience engaged while the plot was also called unconvincing by a few.

