Kajol's Romantic Movies To Binge-watch With Your Beau During Your Covid Quarantine

Bollywood actor Kajol has been a part of many romantic films, marking her presence in Bollywood. Some of her films are perfect to watch on a romantic movie date. Kajol’s movies like Fanna, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and DDLJ are some movies you could binge-watch with your date to set the mood right, check out some of her other romantic films too.

Kajol's romantic films

Ishq

Starring actors Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, Jui Chawla and Kajol in the lead roles, Ishq released in 1997. Ishq was the third highest-grossing film of 1997 and was directed by Indra Kumar. The film followed the story of two wealthy best friends who want their children to get married to each other. And things take a new turn when the two fall in love with other people.

Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain

Directed by Satish Kaushik, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain stars Anil Kapoor and Kajol in the lead roles. The romantic movie is about a man who signs a contract with his bride that they will separate if he does not fall in love with her within a year. After a year, when his wife leaves he realises he had fallen head over heels in love with her.

DDLJ

One of the best films of Kajol till date, DDLJ stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles. Produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films, DDLJ became one of the highest-grossing films of the year. This film was about a couple who fall in love and fight all odds to be together.

Fanaa

Fanaa was a romantic thriller film starring Kajol and Aamir Khan in the lead roles. The hit film follows the life of a tourist man who falls in love with a blind girl. Things turn ugly when the two are separated because of a terrorist attack.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Another romantic film starring Kajol in the lead role in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. This film also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukherjee in the lead roles along with Kajol. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was a super hit film which focused on friendship, love and reunion.

