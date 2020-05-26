'Dark' Season 3 Release Date Announced, Fans Come Up With New Theories For Upcoming Season

The third season of Dark is all set to release on Netflix on June 27, 2020, which also happens to be the 'Day of the Apocalypse' according to the show. The first teaser for Dark season 3 was recently shared online by Netflix's YouTube channel. The first two seasons of the show were full of intriguing plot hooks and intricate time travel stories.

Due to the complex story of the show, many fans enjoy coming up with their own fan theories. With season three's release right around the corner, Dark fans are already coming up with their own interesting theories about what could happen next in the show.

A fan tries to decipher Dark's complex family tree

Dark is known for its complex time loop storylines. After the third season of Dark was announced, a fan-created a hilarious meme that also doubled as a theory about the main characters' family tree. Time travel and time loops are an integral part of Dark's storyline, and many characters are displaced across time and space, which can often cause confusion about a character's origins.

A fan speculates about parallel universes and different timelines

All of this (the exact same events) has already happened before! (In a parallel universe!?)#DarkNetflix pic.twitter.com/gcdrcYXgUL — Zeus (@thealokpotadar) May 26, 2020

Time travel might not be the only supernatural element of Dark's universe. In season two, it was implied that parallel worlds and alternate timelines might also exist in the Dark universe. Many fans are now coming up with new theories about Dark's parallel universes. In the above post, one fan wondered if the scenes he shared already happened before in another universe/timeline.

Fan shares three images that are worth pondering over

3 images that raises the curiosity to the next level : #DarkNetflix pic.twitter.com/FS1YSgLAkT — Ujjwal (@ujjwalanand007) May 26, 2020

Dark season three's first teaser trailer was recently released on Netflix. One fan snipped three images from the trailer, as those scenes raised his "curiosity to the next level". Many scenes in Dark have a hidden meaning behind them that cannot be deciphered immediately.

Dark Season 3 teaser and release date shared online

Above is Dark season three's official teaser trailer that was shared online by Netflix. Alongside the teaser trailer, Netflix also announced the official release date for the third season. Interestingly, the show is set to release on June 27, 2020. This date is extremely important to Dark's mythos as it marks the 'Day of the Apocalypse'. Fans are still not sure what 'Day of the Apocalypse' actually means, but they are likely to find out soon once season three is released.

