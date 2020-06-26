Dark Season 3: Release Date, Lead Cast And What To Expect From Final Installment

Earlier, this month, Netflix dropped the trailer of the third and final installment of its original series, Dark. The trailer of Dark Season 3 intrigued fans as they were eagerly waiting for the final season of the German sci-fi. Read on to know Dark Season 3 release date, cast members, what you can expect from this season and a recap from the previous seasons.

READ | 'Dark' Season 3 Trailer: Fans Expect An 'extra Crazy' Final Season; Check More Reactions

Dark season 3 release date and cast

Dark season 3 will be stream on the OTT platform Netflix. The series will release all the episodes of the final season on June 27, 2020, on the platform. The multi-starrer series will feature Louis Hoffmann, Lisa Vicari, Karoline Eichhorn, Jördis Triebel, Maja Schöne, Oliver Masucci, Andreas Pietschmann, Dietrich Hollinderbäumer, Lisa Kreuzer, Stephan Kampwirth, Moritz Jahn, Peter Benedict, Deborah Kaufmann, Paul Lux, and Gina Stiebitz, among many others. The third season of Dark is directed by Baran bo Odar and written by Odar and Jantje Friese. The final season will have a total of eight episodes.

READ | 'Dark' Ending Explained | Here Is What Happened In The Finale Of Season 2

Dark Season 3 finale

The third season will revolve around Jonas, who will try to correct the events that began on June 21 in Winden and eventually led to the apocalypse. The trailer of the series has highlighted the mysteries that have surrounded the little town including the time-travelling drama that has taken place over three generations. The final season of eight episodes will reveal all the hidden secrets in the fictitious town of Winden in Germany. The viewers can expect the series exploring more about love, human nature, nihilism, self-preservation, incest, time travel, inter-dimensional travel, the God particle, the apocalypse, generational trauma, and religion in the final season.

READ | Was Netflix's Sci-fi Thriller 'Dark' Season 3's Release Date Disclosed In Season 2?

Recap of Dark series

The Dark Season 1, opened with the Neilsen Family, which has five members Ulrich, Katharina and their kids Martha, Magnus and Mikkel. Mikkel goes missing after the kids go near the caves to find a stash of drugs. Later, he goes on to travel to 1986 and grows up to be Michael Khanwald. In season one, Michael got married to Hannah and their son is Jonas. In the opening sequence of the season, Michael committed suicide. Now, Jonas likes Martha who is technically Jonas' aunt considering she is Mikkel/Michael's sister.

READ | 'Dark' Season 3 Trailer Review: Will Jonas Put An End To The Endless Cycle?

Season 2 took the audience further into the past in 1921. There young Noah, also known as Hanno Tauber, and a nameless guy are digging in the cave presumably to open up the gate long before the nuclear plant even existed. He killed the guy according to orders given by Adam who’s calling the shots. Season 2 ended on the 'Day of the apocalypse', that is June 27, 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.