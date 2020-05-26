Was Netflix's Sci-fi Thriller 'Dark' Season 3's Release Date Disclosed In Season 2?

The makers of the sci-fi thriller series Dark have now released the official date of its upcoming season. A tweet which was recently shared by Netflix reveals that Dark Season 3 will premiere on the streaming platform on June 27, 2020. Netflix also disclosed how the makers of this German television series seemingly revealed the release date of the show in season 2 itself.

The tweet shared by Netflix sees a still from Dark Season 2. It has the release date of Dark Season 3 written on it with the hook line of the upcoming season which is 'Beginning of the Last cycle'. Netflix made its viewers wonder how smartly the creators of the show disclosed the release date in a unique way.

Have a look at the tweet shared by Netflix here:

Still thinking about how DARK announced the date for season 3 in season 2 itself. pic.twitter.com/BZEkid77OC — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 26, 2020

Soon after the tweet was out, it blew away the minds of the fans of the show. While many were seen expressing their reaction with the help of Gifs, others speculated how the makers will incorporate the release date of the next season in Dark Season 3. Check out how fans are reacting here:

It's means season 3 has releasing date of season 4 😏 — 𝕍𝕚𝕘𝕚𝕝𝕒𝕟𝕥𝕖 (@SuryaEdwardSta1) May 26, 2020

ALSO READ| Netflix's 'Dark' Memes Circulate Online After Makers Announce Another Season Of The Show

ALSO READ| 'Dark' Season 3 Teaser Trailer Out, Show To Return On Netflix On ‘Day Of The Apocalypse’

ALSO READ| Who Is The Hacker In 'Control Z'? Identity Of The Mystery Man From Netflix's Show Revealed

Dark Season 3 trailer

The official teaser of Dark Season 3 reveals how it will unveil the dark day of the apocalypse. Dark Season 3 trailer begins revealing all the questions are going to be answered. The teaser then reveals the iconic line “The end is the beginning and the beginning is the end” which will ring bells in the minds of all the Dark fans.

The trailer then disclosed how Jonas travels back in time disclosing that it is going to be the “last cycle”. The thrilling trailer has successfully garnered the attention of the viewers. Check out Dark Season 3 trailer here:

About the series Dark

Dark is Netflix’s first German show jointly created by Baran Bo Odar and Jantje Friese. Set in the fictitious town Winden, Dark revolves around the aftermath of a child’s disappearance which reveals hidden secrets and connections among four estranged families. Dark explores the existential implications of time and its effects on human nature.

ALSO READ| Will 'Dynasty' Season 4 Will Air On Netflix From October 2021? Read More

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.