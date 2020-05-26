'Dark' Season 3 Trailer Review: Will Jonas Put An End To The Endless Cycle?

The third instalment of the Netflix Original Dark is all set to release next month as the streaming platform recently took to social media to announce the release date of Dark season 3 along with its trailer. The German science fiction thriller's first season premiered on the video-on-demand platform on December 1, 2017, and became an overnight hit across the globe as it garnered a lot of appreciation from the masses worldwide. After its second season aired last year in June, fans have been awaiting the release of its third season.

Finally, Netflix dropped the trailer of Dark Season 3 and unveiled the release date of the show on Tuesday, i.e. May 26, 2020. The science-fiction thriller will release on Netflix almost after a month from now, on June 27, 2020, but the trailer of its third season has hiked the excitement among the fans a notch higher as it was trending on Twitter worldwide soon after its trailer dropped on YouTube.

Watch Dark Season 3 trailer below:

Dark Season 3 trailer review and fan reactions

Co-created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, the German-language show has been marketed as European Stranger Things, that has worked wonders for the show. Netflix's description of the show reads, "A missing child sets four families on a frantic hunt for answers as they unearth a mind-bending mystery that spans three generations" The trailer of Dark Season 3 starts with an ominous voice that says, “You must have many questions. Shall we begin?”. Later, "The end is the beginning, and the beginning is the end" is heard and there's also some talk about life being a circle.

Furthermore, Jonas is heard saying, "But this time, it will be the last cycle” which clearly hints that this season is going to be the last season of the German show. Ever since the trailer dropped, it has raised a lot of questions about how will the season end, what will happen to Jonas and everyone else, but most importantly, is it really the beginning of the end? or the end of the beginning? The answers to all the questions will be unveiled after the show drops on Netflix on June 27, which is the 'Day of Apocalypse' as stated in the show. Check out some fan reactions on Twitter below:

Me: doesn't speak German

Also me, watching the trailer: #DarkNetflix pic.twitter.com/CF0wMjpT44 — B; DARK STAN ACCOUNT (@starkRt_) May 26, 2020

Dark. Season 3. June 27, 2020. The Day of the Apocalypse. #DarkNetflix pic.twitter.com/Tyxsi8R1DI — Black Lodge Cult (@BlackLCult) May 26, 2020

#DarkNetflix

After knowing Dark Season 3 is coming soon

Dark fans : pic.twitter.com/dho6XRoAsz — Hariom Kushwaha (@I_aint_Joker) May 26, 2020

Dark Netflix cast

Louis Hofmann, Jördis Triebel, Oliver Masucci, Maja Schöne, Sebastian Rudolph, Karoline Eichhorn, Anatole Taubman, Mark Waschke, Anne Ratte-Polle, Stephan Kampwirth, Andreas Pietschmann, Lisa Vicari, Angela Winkler and Michael Mendl star in the Netflix Original Dark. The German-language series has been created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese while all the 18 episodes of the shoe have been directed by Odar, and Friese penned each episode.

