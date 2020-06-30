'Dark' Season 3 Spoilers: Who Is Helene Albers And How Does She Fit In The Family Tree?

Finally, Dark season 3 has released on Netflix and as expected season 3 of this German time travel show did not disappoint. Dark has narrated an expansive story of space and time with different families thrown into the mix. Many times characters have appeared for short appearances, giving the viewers an impression that they aren’t that important, but Dark Season 3 speaks otherwise. Continue reading to find out “Who is Helene Albers and how she fits in the family tree?”

Read | Dark Family Tree: Nielsen to Dopplers, see how the families are related

'Dark' season 3 spoilers: Who is Helene Albers?

Helene Albers in Dark is a nurse at the psychiatric hospital where Ulrich Nielsen is kept after he is charged with murder. Ulrich is charged with the murder of two children in 1953, who were found at the nuclear power plant site. In addition to this, he is also charged with the kidnapping and assault of Helge Doppler.

Helene Albers in Dark first appeared in season 2, when old Egon Tiedemann visits the facility in 1986 to interview Ulrich after meeting Mikkel Nielsen, who claims to be from the future. In the third season, it is revealed to the viewers that Katharina’s maiden name is Albers. Not much is known about her family, except that she lived in an abusive environment.

Katharina Nielsen arrives at the police station to speak in favour of Ulrich, who is put in prison due to Hannah’s report, stating that she had seen him raping Katharina, viewers see that she has been beaten up too. Egon Tiedemann thinks that she got it from Ulrich, but it was actually from her mother. Katharina also discovers that Helene Albers is actually her mother.

How does Helene Albers fit in Dark season 3 family tree?

Hannah Kahnwald’s arc audiences see that she had a brief affair with Egon, during her time travel to 1953, as a result of which she got pregnant. At the abortion clinic, Hannah makes acquaintance with Helene Albers who is also there to get an abortion. Hannah introduces herself as Katharina to Helene.

Read | 'Dark' Family Tree: Kahnwalds to Tiedemanns, see how the families are related

Furthermore, Hannah gets cold feet and leaves without getting the abortion. In fact, she leaves the necklace the Egon gave to her as a token of love for Helene. Helene Albers in Dark doesn’t get the abortion as well. In remembrance of her brief but meaningful encounter with Hannah and the necklace she left for her, Helene decides to name her baby Katharina.

Katharina Nielsen, who is married to Ulrich now, plans to steal her mother Helene’s card and get him out of the facility. Her plan doesn’t go as smoothly as she had imagined. A fight ensues between Helene and Katharina, in which kills Katharina and drowns her dead body in the lake. This is also when she loses her locket, which appears years later in 2019.

Read | Dark season 3: Fans consider Claudia Tiedemann stronger than GOT's Daenerys Targaryen

One day, Martha Nielsen, Bartosz Tiedemann, Magnus Nielsen, and Jonas Kahnwald are hanging out by the lake. Bartosz and Magnus begin teasing Martha about the ghost of a lady who had drowned in the lake, who unbeknownst to them is Martha and Magnus’s mother. A few minutes later, Jonas discovers the necklace in the sand and gives it to Martha. Hence, the story comes full circle.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.