'Dark' Season 3 Ending Explained: How Jonas And Martha Finally Break The Loop?

Dark is a German science fiction thriller web television series which has taken Netflix by storm. The series stars Louis HofmannMain, Andreas Pietschmann, Dietrich Hollinderbäumer, Maja Schöne, and Lisa Vicari among others. It is co-created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese. Dark Season 3 ending has left many fans confused and wondering what happened in this time loop series.

Dark season 3 ending

The final episode of Dark Season 3 begins with Claudia approaching Adam, something that highly confuses him. This is because, in every previous version of the loop, this never happened. Claudia explains to Adam that his attempts to destroy the knot has been having a completely opposite outcome, it keeps getting more and more intact. This also includes killing Martha and her unborn child.

Going on with her explanation, Claudia reveals that both Adam's world and Eva's world should not have existed in the first place. They were just offshoots of the HG Tannhaus' experiment. The experiment had gone wrong in the third world, which is the origin world. Claudia has been spending time in both Adam's world as well as Eva's world for the past 33 years. She has been trying hard to stop the loop from repeating and has also saved her daughter Regina from dying of cancer, but it is actually impossible. This is because everything that happens in both worlds inbound to keep repeating. It might not be the same way, but they cannot escape their fate.

A loophole in all this is that during the apocalypse, time stands still and therefore it becomes possible to change the chain of cause and effect. This is how Claudia is able to approach Adam and explain all this to him. She then asks him to go to his younger self, Jonas and the version of Martha from Eva's world to the origin world so that the events that will form both worlds will stop, in the end wiping them from existence.

Adam goes to Jonas right after Martha in his world is shot and explains everything to him. Jonas then brings Martha from Eva's world right before she is taken by Magnus and Franziska. The loop is repeated once again.

Jonas then travels to June 21st 1986 with Eva's world Martha, which is the day the passage was opened for the first time. HG Tannhaus is trying to go back in time to save his family from a car crash. He explains it to him that there will be a bridge in all the three worlds when the passage is created and Martha and himself will travel back to the day of the car crash in the origin world, preventing it from happening.

Jonas and Martha then separately walk through the bridge holding hands, They see their childhood versions of each other and step into the origin world. They successfully stop the crash and tell Tannhaus' son that the bridge is closed. The car turns back and the crash never happens. Tannhaus never uses the time machine and thus Adam and Eva's worlds are also not created.

Dark Season 3 ending explained

The final scene is from the origin world where there is a dinner party. Regina Tidemann can be seen, Peter Doppler is with the transgender woman with whom he had an affair in Hannah's world and a pregnant Hannah. There have been some hidden and lasting impacts on the characters of the origin world due to the things that happened in the other world. Hannah looks at the yellow coat in shock.

She also says 'I just had deja vu or something. This might sound absurd, but this is exactly what I dreamt last night'. Then someone asks her what will she name the unborn child, so she says, 'I think Jonas is a beautiful name'. Thus while the other worlds are wiped out, they still had some impact on the subconscious of the origin world’s characters. While this season is said to be the final one, fans are still expecting to have Dark Season 4.

