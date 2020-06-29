Dark Season 3: Fans Consider Claudia Tiedemann Stronger Than GOT's Daenerys Targaryen

Dark Season 3 is out and fans have been flooding the internet with spoilers, memes, and theories. Recently, fans of the German science-fiction show hailed Claudia Tiedemann, a Dark character, as more powerful than Daenerys from GOT, who is known to be the mother of three giant, fire-breathing dragons. Read on to know more about what fans of the show have to say:

Fans hail Claudia Tiedemann as the most powerful

Dark season 3 is out and it has been making headlines for several reasons. The third and final season was released on June 27, 2020, on Netflix. It concludes the show and tells the story of how beginnings are the ends and ends are the beginnings. Dark characters have been celebrated by their fans but a particular character commanded more respect than any among the show’s fan-base. It is the character of Claudia Tiedemann, a time-travelling opponent of the secret society Sic Mundus. She is considered as a great threat to Sic Mundus and also goes on to become the first female director of a Nuclear Power Plant, based in Winden. She plays a major role in shaping the events of the show.

Now, fans of the German show Dark have agreed in unison that Claudia Tiedemann, is the strongest among her and Daenerys Stormborn, a Queen from the Game of Thrones series, who commands a vast army, an armada, loyal assassins, and three huge fire-breathing dragons. Fans of Dark have taken to their social media handle to praise the character of Claudia Tiedemann. Here are some fan tweets:

'Dark' Season 3: Claudia Tiedemann hailed as more powerful than GoT's 'Daenerys and her three dragons' by fans https://t.co/P8OiFHxdgh — TV's Other Worlds (@tvsotherworlds) June 28, 2020

No competition at all. Claudia is like Einstein. — Sabih Uddin Omar (@SabihOmar) June 28, 2020

the only pawn who figured out how to defeat time, most intelligent and brilliantly written character Claudia Tiedemann, probably one of the best character arcs in the history of fiction explaining and justifying each of her actions and lies#DarkNetflix #dark3 pic.twitter.com/WHSM7NnrrM — Poe Joldberg (@Poe_Joldberg) June 29, 2020

Claudia Tiedemann for the win. Shes the most valuable player. But someone get the lady a friggin comb. #DARKseason3 — caro🌈 (@tuttifruttiix) June 29, 2020

Dark is created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese. It is a sci-fi thriller show that deals with the topic of time travel and multiple universes. It is a German show and features Louis Hofmann, Andreas Pietschmann, and Dietrich Hollinderbäumer as Jonas Kahnwald, a time traveller. It also features Maja Schöne, Angela Winkler, Florian Panzner, Lisa Vicari, Moritz Jahn, Daan Lennard Liebrenz, and others in crucial roles. It was first aired on June 21, 2019, and has come to an end with the eight and the final episode of season three.

