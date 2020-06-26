'Dark' Series: Louis, Andreas & Dietrich Talk About Playing Three Graphs Of Jonas

Netflix's original series, Dark, is all set to hit the screens with its finale season from June 27, 2020. The trailer of Dark Season 3 intrigued fans as they were eagerly waiting for the final season of the German sci-fi. Recently, in an interview with a leading news portal, actors Louis Hofmann, Andreas Pietschmann and Dietrich Hollinderbäumer, who essayed three ages of the lead character Jonas, shared their experience of portraying different ages of one character.

Louis, Andreas and Dietrich talk about Dark series

Interestingly, Dietrich Hollinderbäumer, who portrayed the future self of Jonas, said that a man is a strange creature. He added that all the actions are motivated by a desire. Later, Andreas Pietschmann, who portrayed the Stranger, exclaimed that the third season is more complicated than the first two.

Andreas remembered wondering when he was filming season one, whether Dark was too intricate. He stated that people were not used to watching challenging content on the TV and Dark has offered that to the viewer. Agreeing with him, Louis Hofmann, who played the teen Jonas, added that fans of Dark are so ambitious that they zoom into every frame and analyse it.

Talking about the preparation, Pietschmann said that they decided not to get together too much to talk about Jonas. He further said that the richness of the character came from it being played by three actors. Meanwhile, Hofmann credited the show’s casting department to pick actors who are naturally plausible as the same person. As the conversation moved ahead, he remembered a scene in which he grabbed Martha’s face and in the scene, they both closed our eyes. He revealed that it was not planned and it just happened.

Hofmann was overwhelmed after the release of the first season of Dark as all over the world, he was being recognised. Elaborating about his part in the series, Hofmann said that there was a bit of figuring out how to put the nuances of his character in the various scenes. He added that Dark series is a generational story about whether you are like your parents, whether you imitate them, whether you want to act exactly opposite of how they were acting in their youth.

Commenting on the upcoming season, the three agreed that the third installment is definitely the end. Reasoning about the same, Hofmann added that writer Jantje Friese and director Baran bo Odar had always planned to make three seasons. Hofmann said that the makers were always had the story as a whole in mind. He concluded his conversation while saying that fans of Dark will understand that maybe it is sad but it also the right thing to do. On the other side Hollinderbäumer ended the conversation with a pinch of humour as he said that the next part he does as an actor, he will not sit in makeup for five hours.

