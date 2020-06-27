'Dark' Series Quiz: How Well Do You Remember The Netflix Series?

Dark is a science fiction thriller web series co-created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese. The German show streams on Netflix and has received many acclaims. It is often termed as a complicated series as it shows several timelines. Take the quiz about Dark and see how big a fan you are of this acclaimed series.

Dark series quiz

1. When would the apocalypse happen?

June 27

July 27

August 27

September 27

2. What is the name of the secret society of time travellers?

Sic Mundus Creatus Est

Mundus Creatus

Creatus Est

Sic Mundus

3. Jonas is not blood-related to which of these people?

Martha Nielsen

Kathrina Nielsen

Ines Kahnwald

Hannah Krüger

4. Who is Noah’s Wife?

Charlotte Doppler

Elisabeth Doppler

Agnes Nielsen

Claudia Tiedemann

5. Who invents the time machine?

Claudia Tiedmann

Michael Kahnwald

H.G. Tannhaus

Helge Doppler

6. Who takes Mikkel Nielsen into the cave?

Jonas Kahnwald

Ulrich Nielsen

Bartosz Tiedemann

No one

7. Who is Charlotte’s mother?

Franziska Doppler

Agnes

Doris

Elisabeth Doppler

8. In how many years does the cycle takes place?

23 years

27 years

33 years

37 years

9. What is the name of the town where the events take place?

Hawkins

Winden

Riverdale

Springfield

10. When was the Nuclear Power Plant inaugurated in Winden?

1921

1953

1986

2052

11. What is the important question?

Not how but where

Not where but when

Not when but whom

Not whom but how

12. What is the name of Claudie Tiedemann’s dog?

Gretchen

Gerchen

Genk

Gerkint

13. What is the name of the high school in Winden?

Liberty

Grundschule Stadtmitte

Moordale

Gesamtschule

14. What is the name of Elisabeth’s interpreter in 2052?

Greta

Jana

Silja

Ines

15. When is Dark season 3 releasing?

June 27

July 27

August 27

September 27

Dark series quiz Answers

1. When would the apocalypse happen?

June 27

2. What is the name of the secret society of time travellers?

Sic Mundus

3. Jonas is not blood-related to which of these people?

Ines Kahnwald

4. Who is Noah’s Wife?

Elisabeth Doppler

5. Who invents the time machine?

H.G. Tannhaus

6. Who takes Mikkel Nielsen into the cave?

Jonas Kahnwald

7. Who is Charlotte’s mother?

Elisabeth Doppler

8. In how many years does the cycle takes place?

33 years

9. What is the name of the town where the events take place?

Winden

10. When was the Nuclear Power Plant inaugurated?

1953

11. What is the important question?

Not where but when

12. What is the name of Claudie Tiedemann’s dog?

Gretchen

13. What is the name of the high school in Winden?

Gesamtschule

14. What is the name of Elisabeth’s interpreter in 2052?

Silja

15. When is Dark season 3 releasing?

June 27

