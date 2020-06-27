Last Updated:

'Dark' Series Quiz: How Well Do You Remember The Netflix Series?

Netflix's Dark series quiz is here as the show moves to the final cycle. Take the quiz and check out how well do you know and understand this sci-fi series.

Dark is a science fiction thriller web series co-created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese. The German show streams on Netflix and has received many acclaims. It is often termed as a complicated series as it shows several timelines. Take the quiz about Dark and see how big a fan you are of this acclaimed series.

1. When would the apocalypse happen?

  • June 27
  • July 27
  • August 27
  • September 27

2. What is the name of the secret society of time travellers?

  • Sic Mundus Creatus Est
  • Mundus Creatus
  • Creatus Est
  • Sic Mundus

3. Jonas is not blood-related to which of these people?

  • Martha Nielsen
  • Kathrina Nielsen
  • Ines Kahnwald
  • Hannah Krüger
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

4. Who is Noah’s Wife?

  • Charlotte Doppler
  • Elisabeth Doppler
  • Agnes Nielsen
  • Claudia Tiedemann

5. Who invents the time machine?

  • Claudia Tiedmann
  • Michael Kahnwald
  • H.G. Tannhaus
  • Helge Doppler

6. Who takes Mikkel Nielsen into the cave?

  • Jonas Kahnwald
  • Ulrich Nielsen
  • Bartosz Tiedemann
  • No one

7. Who is Charlotte’s mother?

  • Franziska Doppler
  • Agnes
  • Doris
  • Elisabeth Doppler
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

8. In how many years does the cycle takes place?

  • 23 years
  • 27 years
  • 33 years
  • 37 years

9. What is the name of the town where the events take place?

  • Hawkins
  • Winden
  • Riverdale
  • Springfield
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

10. When was the Nuclear Power Plant inaugurated in Winden?

  • 1921
  • 1953
  • 1986
  • 2052

11. What is the important question?

  • Not how but where
  • Not where but when
  • Not when but whom
  • Not whom but how

12. What is the name of Claudie Tiedemann’s dog?

  • Gretchen
  • Gerchen
  • Genk
  • Gerkint
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

13. What is the name of the high school in Winden?

  • Liberty
  • Grundschule Stadtmitte
  • Moordale
  • Gesamtschule

14. What is the name of Elisabeth’s interpreter in 2052?

  • Greta
  • Jana
  • Silja
  • Ines

15. When is Dark season 3 releasing?

  • June 27
  • July 27
  • August 27
  • September 27
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dark series quiz Answers 

1. When would the apocalypse happen?

  • June 27

2. What is the name of the secret society of time travellers?

  • Sic Mundus

3. Jonas is not blood-related to which of these people?

  • Ines Kahnwald

4. Who is Noah’s Wife?

  • Elisabeth Doppler

5. Who invents the time machine?

  • H.G. Tannhaus

6. Who takes Mikkel Nielsen into the cave?

  • Jonas Kahnwald

7. Who is Charlotte’s mother?

  • Elisabeth Doppler

8. In how many years does the cycle takes place?

  • 33 years

9. What is the name of the town where the events take place?

  • Winden

10. When was the Nuclear Power Plant inaugurated?

  • 1953

11. What is the important question?

  • Not where but when

12. What is the name of Claudie Tiedemann’s dog?

  • Gretchen

13. What is the name of the high school in Winden?

  • Gesamtschule

14. What is the name of Elisabeth’s interpreter in 2052?

  • Silja

15. When is Dark season 3 releasing?

  • June 27

 

 

