'Dark' Series Quiz: How Well Do You Remember The Netflix Series?

Dark is a science fiction thriller web series co-created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese. The German show streams on Netflix and has received many acclaims. It is often termed as a complicated series as it shows several timelines. Take the quiz about Dark and see how big a fan you are of this acclaimed series.
Also Read | 'Dark' Season 3 Trailer Out: Martha & Jonas Work Together In An Attempt To Stop Apocalypse
Dark series quiz
1. When would the apocalypse happen?
- June 27
- July 27
- August 27
- September 27
2. What is the name of the secret society of time travellers?
- Sic Mundus Creatus Est
- Mundus Creatus
- Creatus Est
- Sic Mundus
3. Jonas is not blood-related to which of these people?
- Martha Nielsen
- Kathrina Nielsen
- Ines Kahnwald
- Hannah Krüger
4. Who is Noah’s Wife?
- Charlotte Doppler
- Elisabeth Doppler
- Agnes Nielsen
- Claudia Tiedemann
5. Who invents the time machine?
- Claudia Tiedmann
- Michael Kahnwald
- H.G. Tannhaus
- Helge Doppler
6. Who takes Mikkel Nielsen into the cave?
- Jonas Kahnwald
- Ulrich Nielsen
- Bartosz Tiedemann
- No one
7. Who is Charlotte’s mother?
- Franziska Doppler
- Agnes
- Doris
- Elisabeth Doppler
Also Read | Harry Potter Quiz: Find Out Who Your Perfect Soulmate In Hogwarts Would Be
8. In how many years does the cycle takes place?
- 23 years
- 27 years
- 33 years
- 37 years
9. What is the name of the town where the events take place?
- Hawkins
- Winden
- Riverdale
- Springfield
10. When was the Nuclear Power Plant inaugurated in Winden?
11. What is the important question?
- Not how but where
- Not where but when
- Not when but whom
- Not whom but how
12. What is the name of Claudie Tiedemann’s dog?
- Gretchen
- Gerchen
- Genk
- Gerkint
13. What is the name of the high school in Winden?
- Liberty
- Grundschule Stadtmitte
- Moordale
- Gesamtschule
14. What is the name of Elisabeth’s interpreter in 2052?
15. When is Dark season 3 releasing?
- June 27
- July 27
- August 27
- September 27
Also Read | FRIENDS Quiz: Find Out Who Will Be Your FRIENDS BFF In Real Life
Dark series quiz Answers
1. When would the apocalypse happen?
2. What is the name of the secret society of time travellers?
3. Jonas is not blood-related to which of these people?
4. Who is Noah’s Wife?
5. Who invents the time machine?
6. Who takes Mikkel Nielsen into the cave?
7. Who is Charlotte’s mother?
Also Read | 'Dark' Season 3 Trailer: Fans Expect An 'extra Crazy' Final Season; Check More Reactions
8. In how many years does the cycle takes place?
9. What is the name of the town where the events take place?
10. When was the Nuclear Power Plant inaugurated?
11. What is the important question?
12. What is the name of Claudie Tiedemann’s dog?
13. What is the name of the high school in Winden?
14. What is the name of Elisabeth’s interpreter in 2052?
15. When is Dark season 3 releasing?
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.