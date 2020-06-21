Last Updated:

FRIENDS Quiz: Find Out Who Will Be Your FRIENDS BFF In Real Life

Here's the popular sitcom FRIENDS Quiz which will determine which FRIENDS character is your BFF in real life. Check out the quiz that determines your reel BFF.

friends quiz

FRIENDS, the hit sitcom that first aired in the 90shas been still garnering all the love and attention from fans with the help of re-runs. The show is reported to having a cult following and manages to essay the eccentric lifestyle and friendship between six of the main characters- Monica Geller-Bing, Rachel Green, Phoebe Buffay-Hannigan, Ross Geller, Joseph "Joey" Tribbiani and Chandler Muriel Bing. If one is a fan and has watched the show for a long period of time, then they must relate to the characters of the show as their self or someone they know and relate to the habits and personality. However, if it is still difficult to find what kind of personality suits you, then here is a FRIENDS quiz that can help determine what character best suits you or can be your best friend! Try solving!      

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

FRIENDS QUIZ-

What is your reaction when everyone plans to go out?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  1. Go out with the fam
  2. Look for the perfect outfit
  3. Suggest a place
  4. Get the car
  5. Reach the place late
  6. Wait for everyone to get ready

What do you prefer to do on a Sunday?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  1. Clean the house
  2. Chill with friends
  3. Go for a nature walk
  4. Study a while
  5. Eat and binge-watch
  6. Catch-up on the sports

Whom do you like out of the following the most?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  1. A pet bird
  2. A pet dog
  3. A cat
  4. A hamster
  5. An iguana
  6. No pets

What is your take on babies?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  1. Love them, would love to have one day
  2. Adore them
  3. Don’t know what a baby is
  4. Babies freak you out
  5. Might break a baby
  6. It is okay to have them around

What do you do when your friend drops a pie in the kitchen?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  1. Help clean it
  2. Get irritated but clean it
  3. Feel bad for the pie
  4. Talk about handling food items
  5. Laugh at the situation
  6. Buy another pie

What do you do after fighting with your only best friend?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  1. Solve it by talking
  2. Solve it when it is the right time
  3. Solve it with music
  4. Solve it by making peace offer
  5. Solve it by sharing food
  6. Solve it by writing a letter of how you feel

What is your role when you go for a picnic?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  1. You are in-charge of food
  2. In-charge of the beddings
  3. In-charge of the music
  4. In-charge of the tent
  5. You are never in-charge of anything
  6. In-charge of firewood

What do you do when your friend is nagging about life?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  1. Give him or her advice
  2. Take him or her shopping
  3. Talk about life and bigger dreams
  4. Suggest him or her a book
  5. Zone-out while listening to him or her
  6. Suggest a good game

What is your one dream wish trip?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  1. A trip to the Caribbean
  2. A trip to Paris
  3. A trip to the middle-east, south Asia
  4. A trip to the UK
  5. A trip to next-door fish and chips
  6. A trip to Hawaii

What would you do if your friend calls for help?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  1. Run to help
  2. Run to help with more help
  3. Panic
  4. Find a solution on the way to help
  5. Grab a burger while going to help
  6. Have helped them yesterday

The answer key for FRIENDS quiz 

  • Mostly 1- Your best friend is Monica. 
  • Mostly 2- Your best friend Rachel 
  • Mostly 3-  Your best friend Phoebe 
  • Mostly 4- Your best friend Ross
  • Mostly 5- Your best friend Joey 
  • Mostly 6- Your best friend Chandler 

 

 

