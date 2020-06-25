Harry Potter Quiz: Find Out Who Your Perfect Soulmate In Hogwarts Would Be

Harry Potter books and movies have been a major part of many lives all around the world. The characters in the series have almost become real for all those Potterheads as they have brought them together through their imagination. These characters have their specific personalities. One of these characters can be your soulmate as well. Answer the questions below to know which character will be your Harry Potter soulmate.

Harry Potter Quiz: Who'd be your soulmate in the world of Harry Potter?

1. Which of the following in your spirit animal?

Panda bear, they are cute but they can kill you Lizard, they are sharp and they look scary Tiger, they protect what their own, end of story Owl, smart, sharp and quiet Dog, cute, loyal, and very protective of what they love.

2. When on a trip, which of the following things are you generally found doing?

Making TikToks with various backgrounds Sulking around as you never wanted to come in the first place Taking photographs of your friends for memories Planning out the whole thing, you need to sure of what is happening Playing pranks on people and taping it

3. Which of the following are you most afraid of?

I am scared for my family, I don't want them to get hurt I am scared that I will never be the ideal child of my parents I am scared that I will not be able to help my friends out when they are in trouble I am scared of being insignificant, people not caring about me I am scared that I will never be perfect at what I do

4. When in a classroom, I am

Staring at the professor but really thinking of spending time with friends Trying to do something that will put my arch enemy is trouble with the teacher Trying to really concentrate on what the professor is saying, though zoning out constantly Trying very hard not to sleep, or making sure the professor is not looking at me while I sleep Listening to what the professor is saying and answering questions.

5. You are at a party and someone flirts with you, what do you do?

Flirt back if I find them attractive too, or be very clear so that they can move on Tell them to move along, I am way above their standards I might not even realize if anyone is flirting with me honestly, but I will be flattered I would be polite and thank them, but blush very hard Run away, I cannot handle such situations.

6. While in quarantine you have nothing to do. How do you find yourself passing time?

I generally don't get bored and keep myself busy, no problem Call people and get into gossip sessions Watch repeats of good football matches or play FIFA Read a book, of course. I will be making something to eat, I feel hungry when bored.

7. Which is the most-used app on your phone?

TikTok Pubg FIFA Twitter Zomato

8. What would you say is your biggest flaw?

I sometimes try too hard to be seen I can be very arrogant I can be very moody I can be very preachy I can be stubborn

Answers:

If most of your answers are option 1, then your soulmate is Ginny Weasley. She is sweet and loving and known for her understanding nature. She is very smart and can be very ruthless as well.

If most of your answers are option 2, then your soulmate is Draco Malfoy. He is into the weirdest of things, that's true, but he will also make sure that no harm comes to you. He might demand a lot of attention though.

If most of your answers are option 3, then your soulmate is Harry Potter. He is calm, quiet and does not expect a lot from you. He can be fierce to anyone who hurts you and is very caring.

If most of your answers are option 4, then your soulmate is Hermione Granger. She is smart and brave, a combination that never fails. She knows what she is doing and will help you through all difficult times. Hermione Granger's personality traits match yours well!

If most of your answers are option 5, then your soulmate is Ron Weasley. You are in for a lot of laughs and cuddles, but he can be very jealous very fast. He is fiercely loyal so it works both ways. Ron Weasley's personality traits match yours well!

