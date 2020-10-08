David Fincher's Upcoming Movie 'Mank' Set To Release On Netflix In December

Mank is a biopic drama based on the life of a famous screenwriter, Herman J. Mankiewicz, and his conflicts over his screenplay credits for the movie Citizen Kane. The movie is being directed and co-produced by David Fincher. Recently, Fincher set its release date on Netflix. Know more about the biopic, Mank release date, and its creator David Fincher.

‘Mank’ gets December release date on Netflix

Mank will release on December 4, according to reports of Collider. Directed by David Fincher, the movie revolves around the life of Herman J. Mankiewicz who was a popular American screenwriter. The biopic, Mank is based on Hernam’s conflict with Orson Welles over credits for his movie Citizen Kane.

Though this script was written long ago in 1990 by David Fincher’s father, it couldn't be filmed. It is said that David Fincher wanted to film it soon but his father, Jack Fincher died thereafter. Eventually, he announced this movie in 2019 and will be released on Netflix on December 4, 2020.

The lead role of Herman J. Mankiewicz will be essayed by the spectacular actor and filmmaker, Gary Oldman. Other significant actors in the movie include Amanda Seyfried, Charles Dance, and Lily Collins. Other supporting actors include Ferdinand Kingsley, Tom Burke, Arliss Howard, Sam Troughton, Jamie McShane, Joseph Cross, Tom Pelphrey, and others.

David Fincher is widely regarded as one of America's most influential directors. Some of his most acclaimed movies as a director are The Game, Zodiac, The Social Network, Alien 3, Fight Club, Gone Girl, etc. He has also directed a few episodes of TV shows called House of Cards and Mindhunter. David also produced a few films namely Love and Other Disasters, Lords of Dogtown, and The Girl in the Spider’s Web.

Apart from films and TV shows, David Fincher has more than 50 music videos on his list. Some of them include Celebrate Youth, Most of All, Shame, Shock, Everytime You Cry, She’s a Mystery to Me, Tell It To The Moon, Love is Strong, Michael Jackson's Who is it? and more.

Image Source: David Fincher Fanclub on Instagram

