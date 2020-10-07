‘Godzilla Singular Point’: Netflix announces new Godzilla Anime series For 2021

The King of the Monsters - Godzilla is all set to return on Netflix with a new original anime series which is set to premiere globally in 2021. Recently, the streaming giant Netflix surprised fans with the good news on October 6 and revealed that the name of the new series would be titled, Godzilla: Singular Point. The streaming app also informed that the series will be designed by Blue Exorcist’s Kazue Kato.

Netflix announces new Godzilla anime series

According to Deadline, the new anime Godzilla Singular Point which is the latest addition to the Godzilla universe will be a separate project unrelated to the series of prior animated films including Netflix's other titles Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters and Godzilla: The Planet Eater. The anime series will be helmed by Atsushi Takahashi. 'Godzilla Singular Point,' It will also be designed by Ghibli animator Eiji Yamamori. Apart from this, several new entrants will be joining the board for the much-anticipated series. Joining the team is also Doraemon cartoon composer Kan Sawada, sci-fi novelist Toh Enjoy and 'Blue Exorcist' comic creator Kazue Kato.

Read: 'Godzilla Vs Kong' Cast, Plot, Release Date And More Details For Fans

Read: Netflix Indicted For Exhibiting Lewd Visuals Of A Child In French Film 'Cuties'

Next year, the king returns. Godzilla: Singular Point is an original anime series featuring character designs by Blue Exorcist’s Kazue Kato and a new Godzilla design from legendary Ghibli animator Eiji Yamamori. pic.twitter.com/7LLJVN2W8m — ⚰️😈 The NXorcist 👻🔪 (@NXOnNetflix) October 6, 2020

Animator Eiji Yamamori, who has worked on Studio Ghibli films such as 'Spirited Away', will provide the Kaiju design. The Japanese film studio Toho Company introduced Godzilla to the world back in 1954, and since then the character has spawned dozens of films, including Legendary's upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong, which is unrelated to the Netflix property.

Apart from this, fans are also excited to watch one of the much-awaited monster action film Godzilla vs Kong. Directed by Adam Wingard, it will bring together two popular fiction monsters, Godzilla and King Kong, on one screen and standing against one another. Godzilla vs Kong was originally scheduled to release in November 2020 but has been delayed due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. The movie will now hit the theatres on May 21, 2021. The film is a sequel to Kong: Skull Island (2017) and Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019). It is the fourth film in Legendary’s Monsterverse. Godzilla vs Kong is also the 12the film in the King Kong franchise and the 36th film in the Godzilla franchise. The project is bankrolled by Legendary Pictures. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros.

Read: To The Lake Season 1: What Time Does the Show Release On Netflix?

Read: 'GLOW' Season 4 Cancelled By Netflix Due To The Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic

(Image credit: The NXorcist/ Twitter)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.