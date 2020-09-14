David Tennant Details Serial Killer Dennis Nilsen In 'Des', Says 'people Call Him Boring'

Featuring David Tennant, ITV’s new drama show Des, essays the real story of the serial killer Dennis Nilsen, who brutally killed at least 12 people in London, prior to his arrest back in 1983. The series is adapted from Brain Masters’ biography of Dennis Nilsen, namely Killing for Company. The show mainly focuses on the events that happened post the murderer was booked by officials for his heinous crime. Now, in a recent interview with BBC, lead actor David Tennant revealed that the killer was actually termed as a ‘boring’ person by his acquaintance.

ALSO READ| Hrithik Roshan 'decodes' Kabir From 'War' In Latest Video, Calls It 'state Of Grace'

David Tennant describes killer Dennis Nilsen

During the interaction, the actor said that the people who personally knew Nilsen frequently described him as ‘boring’. According to him, those who worked with Nilsen professionally, rather found him ‘pleasant enough’ than being violent. Although he would murmur to himself, but apart from this, there wasn’t anything ‘extraordinary’ about the murder, said Tennant. The actor further explained that the Des series tries to show and make sense of how Nilsen was to the outside world.

ALSO READ| Camila Mendes Wishes 'decider Of Cringe' Lili Reinhart On Her Birthday With Funny Video

At the same time, the series links up his extraordinary and dark personal life at home, where he would slaughter people and allow their bodies to rot under his floorboards. David explained that his character would lure people back to his apartment, and have no regret about taking the lives of young people who have just entered for a ‘bit of chat and supper’. The lead actor also exclaims that his boring nature is one of the factors that makes the entire series more ‘intriguing’ to the viewers. The contrast between a ‘seemingly normal’ and ‘obtrusive’ person and the ‘nature of his crimes’ will keep viewers hooked.

ALSO READ| 'My Life In Design': Gauri Khan Announces Her Debut Book

About Des

The British three-part television miniseries will premiere today on September 14, 2020. Along with David Tennant, the series will feature Daniel Mays and Jason Watkins in pivotal roles. The arrest of the Scottish serial killer happened post-discovery of human remains causing the blockage of a drain near his house. The premise of the series showcases how police officials continue to dig in Nilsen’s past life and memories in order to convict him for the murder of each one of his victims.

ALSO READ| Mariah Carey Expresses Desire To Be Part Of Iconic Drama 'Mean Girls' Sequel

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.