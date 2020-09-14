Camila Mendes Wishes 'decider Of Cringe' Lili Reinhart On Her Birthday With Funny Video

Camila Mendes recently took to her Instagram to share a quirky video of her co-star Lili Reinhart. This post was shared by the Riverdale actor on the occasion of Lili Reinhart’s birthday. In the video, Lili and Camila are seen engaging in a conversation about a certain picture being cringy. Later in the video, Lili is seen reacting with a loud ‘no’ and explaining why the particular picture is a certain amount of cringe that is fine to her.

At the end of the video, Madelaine Petsch is heard asking Camila Mendes about not archiving the picture. Lili Reinhart is seen sitting on a couch with a blanket using her phone in the video. Camila Mendes also penned a quirky birthday note for the actor. She wrote, “happy birthday to the decider of cringe, protector of dignity, the wise all-knowing queen that is lilithy reinhart”. Fans in huge numbers were delighted to see Lili Reinhart’s video and showered love for the actor. Take a look at Camila Mendes’ Instagram post.

Camila Mendes' dance video with Lili Reinhart

Earlier, Camila Mendes shared a dance video with Lili Reinhart. In the video, the duo is seen having fun and shaking a leg on the tunes of Fergalicious. Both Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes are seen donning hoodies with a cap and mask. At the end of the video, Camila Mendes is seen hopping into Lili's arms. Fans appreciated both of them for their video.

Camila Mendes and Grayson Vaughan's relationship

In the recent past, Camila Mendes confirmed her relationship with Grayson Vaughan. Camila Mendes shared a picture of kissing Grayson Vaughan near an airplane. The actor also shared a mushy caption with the post. She wrote, "that long-distance kind of love". Several fans showered love for the duo. Some of the users even mentioned that it's great that Camila has finally made her relationship public. Grayson Vaughan is a model and photographer. According to a report by seventeen.com, the two were first noticed going out together in the month of May. Following this, the two have been spotted several times, walking around LA, and getting coffees together.

