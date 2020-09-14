Mariah Carey Expresses Desire To Be Part Of Iconic Drama 'Mean Girls' Sequel

Mariah Carey recently engaged in a conversation with Fey for an interview for Billboard. The actor shared a video of the interview on her Twitter handle. In the video, Tina Fey is seen asking Mariah Carey about the song on which the Plastics danced to every year on the talent show. Mariah Carey answered the question correctly and also mentioned that she felt a little disappointed that Plastics did not dance on her song.

Tina Fey further went on to say that they are making a sequel to the movie and also asked Mariah Carey if she wants to star in the movie. Mariah Carey felt delighted to hear it and mentioned that she would write a new Christmas song for them. Talking about starring in Mean Girls sequel, Mariah Carey said that maybe she can be friends with Amy Poehler, the cool mom, as her other friend that wears sweatsuits. Take a look at Mariah Carey’s video.

Earlier, there were rumours about Mean Girls reboot, however official announcement from the makers regarding the same is still awaited. Mean Girls is an iconic teen drama helmed by Mark Waters and written by Tina Fey. The film stars Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Tim Meadows, Ana Gasteyer, Amy Poehler and Fey. It is partially based on Rosalind Wiseman's 2002 non-fiction self-help book, Queen Bees and Wannabes, which describes female high school social cliques and the damaging effects they can have on girls. Fey also drew from her own experience at Upper Darby High School as an inspiration for some of the concepts in the film.

Mariah Carey's revelations about her relationships

In a recent interview with The Vulture, Mariah Carey revealed that she had a brief fling with baseball star Derek Jeter that began during her distressed marriage to the music tycoon, Tommy Mottola. The pop star revealed in her memoir that she met Derek Jeter at a party after which she began flirting with him over text messages. In her memoir, she even described her first kiss with Derek that happened on the roof-top of the latter’s apartment building where they had Moët Champagne. According to the interview, Mariah Carey mentioned that she was wearing a buttery leather Chanel skirt and could recall that kiss clearly. Furthermore, Mariah Carey also stated that the kiss became the groundwork of her song The Roof.

During the course of her interview, she also said that she couldn’t forget that moment with him. It wasn’t something 'intensely deep or intellectually stimulating', but it was a great moment for her, she explained. She described it as a 'divine way' to forget past rules and regulations. Mariah Carey, in her interview, shared a few lines from her song My All and related the lyrics to how she was risking her life to have a night with Jeter in Puerto Rico.

